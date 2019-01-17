Oak Park, Michigan offensive lineman Justin Rogers visited Tennessee twice in recent months. He's coveted by all the top programs in and country, but there is just something about Tennessee that peaks his interest.

"They have coaches there that I have good relationships with," Rogers said. "I like Coach Pruitt, coach Weinke and just the overall staff. I have a good relationship with coach Chaney and I like how he does as the offensive coordinator."

Tennessee continues to try and retool the offensive line. It was a priority in 2019 and will be so again in 2020.

"I want to play around other great players and I want competition," Rogers said. "I feel like I can play anything on the field. I think I bring a lot to the table."

Rogers could play just about anywhere on the offensive line, but if you ask him, he is best suited for anywhere on the field.

"I like defense," Rogers said. "I'm real explosive and I don't take reps off. Tennessee has told me I could play both sides. They say I could just come in and figure it out."

Rogers has plenty of interest from southern schools. In fact, most of his top schools are down south, which is why Tennessee, Georgia and others have him engaged in their sales pitch.

"I just want to get out of the midwest," Rogers said. "All of those schools have something different to offer and they have made me a priority."

Joining those schools is LSU, Alabama, Clemson, and Auburn.