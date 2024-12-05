5-star OL David Sanders officially signs with Tennessee football

He is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country, No. 1 out of North Carolina and No. 1 at his position.

The Tennessee verbal commit put pen to paper on Thursday to become an. official part of the 2025 class.

Sanders initially committed to Tennessee on August 17 ahead of his senior season. At the time, the decision came over Ohio State and Georgia.

The Buckeyes never wavered, though. They managed to get Sanders onto campus the weekend before Thanksgiving to make a final push.

While rumors circulated after the visit, he decided to stay home the following week instead of returning. On Early Signing Day, he didn't sign, either, prompting more buzz about his recruitment.

That was all put to rest with his official inking of his NLI, though. He is now officially the highest-ranked member of Tennessee's 2025 class and the only five-star in the boat.

He joins Antoni Ogumoro and Nic Moore as the only offensive linemen in the class but Sanders is the only one on track to play tackle in Knoxville.

Headed into Thursday, Tennessee had 24 players signed as it waited for Sanders and Onis Konanbanny. With the pair still verbally committed, the class ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 6 in the SEC.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel has now signed a five-star in three-straight classes. This included Mike Matthews in 2024 and Nico Iamaleava in 2023.

Sanders is the first five-star offensive lineman to sign with Tennessee since Darnell Wright in 2019. He would play for both Jeremy Pruitt and Heupel before being selected No. 10 in the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.