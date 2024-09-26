PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
5-star OL Douglas Utu decommits from Tennessee, flips to Oregon

Former Tennessee offensive line commit Douglas Utu has flipped to Oregon
Shayne Pickering • VolReport
Football Recruiting Reporter
@shaynep_media

Tennessee's 2025 class took a hit Thursday as former offensive line commit Douglas Utu flipped his commitment to Oregon.

Utu, a five-star prospect out of prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, committed to Tennessee during an impressive run on the recruiting trail at the end of June, but the Oregon coaching staff never went away, and now he has committed to the Ducks.

Utu brought size to the class, with Rivals listing him at 6-foot-6 and more than 300 pounds. He played offensive tackle at Bishop Gorman, but has the versatility to play both tackle and guard.

His combination of size, versatility, and athleticism had Vols fans excited about his future in the program once he could work with position coach Glen Elarbee.

Tennessee still boasts five-star tackle David Sanders Jr., three-star guard Antoni Ogumoro and three-star center Nic Moore in the 2025 class.

It remains to be seen if the Vols will look to add another recruit to the class to replace Utu or stick with what is still a high potential, albiet small in quantity, incoming offensive line class.

With Utu out of the class, Tennessee's recruiting haul now stands as the 11th-best class in the 2025 cycle according to the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Looking ahead to the 2026 class, Tennessee will continue to attack the trenches. Some notable targets to know right now are four-star Leo Delaney and four-star Darius Gray. There are a handful of other prospects that have the Vols' attention early on.

