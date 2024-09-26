Utu, a five-star prospect out of prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, committed to Tennessee during an impressive run on the recruiting trail at the end of June, but the Oregon coaching staff never went away, and now he has committed to the Ducks.

Tennessee 's 2025 class took a hit Thursday as former offensive line commit Douglas Utu flipped his commitment to Oregon .

Utu brought size to the class, with Rivals listing him at 6-foot-6 and more than 300 pounds. He played offensive tackle at Bishop Gorman, but has the versatility to play both tackle and guard.

His combination of size, versatility, and athleticism had Vols fans excited about his future in the program once he could work with position coach Glen Elarbee.

Tennessee still boasts five-star tackle David Sanders Jr., three-star guard Antoni Ogumoro and three-star center Nic Moore in the 2025 class.

It remains to be seen if the Vols will look to add another recruit to the class to replace Utu or stick with what is still a high potential, albiet small in quantity, incoming offensive line class.

With Utu out of the class, Tennessee's recruiting haul now stands as the 11th-best class in the 2025 cycle according to the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Looking ahead to the 2026 class, Tennessee will continue to attack the trenches. Some notable targets to know right now are four-star Leo Delaney and four-star Darius Gray. There are a handful of other prospects that have the Vols' attention early on.