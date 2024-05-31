MLB.com listed six players from Tennessee in its top 100 draft prospect rankings as the season winds down.

As the top team in the country, the Vols boast a plethora of talent that is projected to be taken early in the upcoming MLB Draft.

On May 31, the NCAA Baseball Tournament will be underway including Tennessee opening its run with Northern Kentucky as the No. 1 overall seed.

The highest-ranked player out of Tennessee on the list is Christian Moore. The Vols' second baseman has hit lead-off all season and been one of the best bats during SEC play. On the year, he is batting .382 while mashing 28 home runs. This is the most in a season in school history and puts him in first place in career homers, as well.

A single spot below Moore is third baseman Billy Amick. The transfer from Clemson has slotted into the three-hole where he's seen massive success. He is hitting .317 with 19 home runs. This includes a homer against LSU in the SEC Tournament title game to help secure a win.

Slightly down the list is the only pitcher of the bunch. Drew Beam has seen his fair share of work in three seasons with the Vols and is the Saturday starter as a junior. He owns a 3.92 ERA and an 8-2 record this season.

One spot below Beam is first baseman Blake Burke. The power hitting lefty has played in the two-hole where he has combined his home run hitting ability with the option of spraying it from foul line to foul line. He is hitting .372 and has 17 home runs which helped put him in second place in career home runs at Tennessee.

Another spot down is outfielder Kavares Tears. He has found a home in right field where his big arm has become a factor. At the plate, he spent most of the year as the cleanup guy but has slid down to the six-hole where he still has success. He is hitting .337 with 17 home runs as a redshirt sophomore.

Finally, Dylan Dreiling comes in at No. 72. He is a draft eligible sophomore who has been the left fielder for the Vols this year. He has recently moved up to the cleanup spot where he hits .317 with 17 home runs.