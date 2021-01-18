A challenge unlike any the Big Orange Nation has seen
Since the day Phillip Fulmer was let go as the Tennessee head coach in 2008, I have said that it’s not about who you fire, it’s about who you hire. Cue 2008Cue 2017For 12+ years now, Tennessee hasn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news