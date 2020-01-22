Venice, Florida wide receiver Malachi Wideman is one of the top remaining prospects that is unsigned heading into the second signing period in early February. He was on Tennessee's campus last weekend for an official visit, but will the Vols be a factor till the end?

"I really enjoyed seeing the campus and getting to know the staff as that is very big in the recruiting process," Wideman said. "I felt very comfortable there on my visit."

Led by Chris Weinke and Tee Martin, the Tennessee staff has been putting the heat on Wideman down the stretch. The focus of his visit was to build bonds and show him how much they need him in orange.

"They talked to me about the opportunities there in Knoxville," Wideman said. "Just all that they have to offer at my position and what I'm trying to do at the next level."

At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Wideman showcases raw and freakish athleticism. That's something that Tennessee has really fallen in love with about his game.

"They like my size, my frame and my athleticism," Wideman said. "They like that I'm a playmaker and feel like I can do that at Tennessee."

And working on his craft is something that the Florida State commitment prides himself on.

"I'm always working on my footwork, my stamina and my hands," Wideman said. "I love to get on the jugs machine and have it throw the ball at me sixty miles per hour."