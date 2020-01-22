A 'comfortable' visit on Rocky Top puts Vols in the mix for 4-star Wideman
Venice, Florida wide receiver Malachi Wideman is one of the top remaining prospects that is unsigned heading into the second signing period in early February. He was on Tennessee's campus last weekend for an official visit, but will the Vols be a factor till the end?
"I really enjoyed seeing the campus and getting to know the staff as that is very big in the recruiting process," Wideman said. "I felt very comfortable there on my visit."
Led by Chris Weinke and Tee Martin, the Tennessee staff has been putting the heat on Wideman down the stretch. The focus of his visit was to build bonds and show him how much they need him in orange.
"They talked to me about the opportunities there in Knoxville," Wideman said. "Just all that they have to offer at my position and what I'm trying to do at the next level."
At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Wideman showcases raw and freakish athleticism. That's something that Tennessee has really fallen in love with about his game.
"They like my size, my frame and my athleticism," Wideman said. "They like that I'm a playmaker and feel like I can do that at Tennessee."
And working on his craft is something that the Florida State commitment prides himself on.
"I'm always working on my footwork, my stamina and my hands," Wideman said. "I love to get on the jugs machine and have it throw the ball at me sixty miles per hour."
Weinke, the former Heisman trophy winning quarterback at FSU is hoping to get Wideman away from his alma mater as the two have done a nice job of building a solid relationship.
"He's a good open minded dude," Wideman said of Weinke. "They know how to get the wide receivers the ball. They have some guys that are in the senior NFL showcase games. Both coach Weinke and coach Martin have told me they want to get me the ball. Being around those type of coaches is a plus."
And as for the best part of his time in Knoxville?
"I think getting a feel for the college," Wideman said. "Just seeing how I would picture myself at Tennessee."
Wideman will travel across the country to Oregon this weekend before visiting Ole Miss the final weekend. He will work toward a decision after that.
"Seeing where I feel most comfortable and seeing which coaching staff has my best interest in mind," Wideman said. "I think I'll know the moment my last official visit ends."
Rivals.com ranks Wideman as a 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2020.