A visit to Tennessee last month put the Vols firmly in the mix for Briarcrest (Tenn.) lineman Omari Thomas. The man known as 'Big O' is starting to see his football future much more clearly as he focuses on a chosen few.

"Right now I'm taking it slowly," Thomas said.

"I'm enjoying the process. It's really serious right now as a lot of schools hit me up. I'm going to commit at the Army game and then sign in February."

Briarcrest students aren't allowed to graduate early, which is why Thomas won't sign in December and will elect to do so in the second wave of signees.

The Visit to Knoxville in June was a reminder of what Rocky Top has to offer both athletically and academically.

"It really felt good down there," Thomas said. "I just had a really good vibe down there. They were more confident in themselves.

"LIke (Jeremy) Pruitt was more confident. Last year when I went down, he talked about how they weren't going to be very good and he was straight up about it. Last month, he was very confident in knowing what they are going to do."