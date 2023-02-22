Tennessee currently has four commitments in its 2024 recruiting class – including ATH Jonathan Echols, cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive end Carson Gentle and defensive back Marcus Goree Jr. With Rivals recently updating its rankings for the 2024 class, VolReport takes a look at where the Vols' commits currently stand.

NATIONAL RANKING: 152 STATE RANKING: 27 POSITION RANKING: 8 IMG Academy standout Jonathan Echols was the first 2024 prospect to commit to Tennessee when he announced his decision last summer. Echols is projected as a defensive end by many, but Tennessee envisions him as a mismatch at tight end. Other schools will continue to try to flip the talented athlete, but Echols is still currently locked in with the Vols.

NATIONAL RANKING: 244 STATE RANKING: 3 POSITION RANKING: 29 Tennessee made cornerback Kaleb Beasley a priority as soon as Josh Heupel's staff arrived in Knoxville – and it paid off as the Vols landed a commitment from the four-star in October. At Lipscomb Academy, Beasley showed that he has all the tools to be a lockdown corner at the next level. Beasley should continue to rise in the rankings as more updates come. Other schools like Notre Dame continue to make the talented cornerback a priority, but Beasley is locked in with the Vols.

STATE RANKING: 11 POSITION RANKING: 33 Another defensive back that Tennessee prioritized was Marcus Goree Jr. The Bradley Central standout recently committed on February 18 – making him the newest pledge in the class. He committed to Tennessee over the likes of Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State. Goree adds length, speed and versatility to a secondary that could use it.