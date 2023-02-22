A look at where 2024 Vols football commits stand in latest rankings update
Tennessee currently has four commitments in its 2024 recruiting class – including ATH Jonathan Echols, cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive end Carson Gentle and defensive back Marcus Goree Jr.
With Rivals recently updating its rankings for the 2024 class, VolReport takes a look at where the Vols' commits currently stand.
NATIONAL RANKING: 152
STATE RANKING: 27
POSITION RANKING: 8
IMG Academy standout Jonathan Echols was the first 2024 prospect to commit to Tennessee when he announced his decision last summer. Echols is projected as a defensive end by many, but Tennessee envisions him as a mismatch at tight end.
Other schools will continue to try to flip the talented athlete, but Echols is still currently locked in with the Vols.
NATIONAL RANKING: 244
STATE RANKING: 3
POSITION RANKING: 29
Tennessee made cornerback Kaleb Beasley a priority as soon as Josh Heupel's staff arrived in Knoxville – and it paid off as the Vols landed a commitment from the four-star in October.
At Lipscomb Academy, Beasley showed that he has all the tools to be a lockdown corner at the next level. Beasley should continue to rise in the rankings as more updates come.
Other schools like Notre Dame continue to make the talented cornerback a priority, but Beasley is locked in with the Vols.
STATE RANKING: 11
POSITION RANKING: 33
Another defensive back that Tennessee prioritized was Marcus Goree Jr. The Bradley Central standout recently committed on February 18 – making him the newest pledge in the class.
He committed to Tennessee over the likes of Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State. Goree adds length, speed and versatility to a secondary that could use it.
STATE RANKING: 17
POSITION RANKING: 33
McCallie standout Carson Gentle is another member of Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class that resides in the Volunteer State. Gentle understands leverage as he recently made an appearance in the state wrestling championships.
He continues to be fully locked in with the Vols.
