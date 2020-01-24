One of the youngest prospects on Tennessee’s campus for the first Junior Day of the New Year was 2023 defensive back Michael Daugherty.

The Georgia native played varsity at Peach State powerhouse Grayson High in the fall and was a freshman FBU All-American, recording 32 tackles and four pass breakups.

The 6-foot, 165 pound defensive back holds early offers from Maryland and Tennessee, and Saturday’s trip back to Knoxville was another chance to get around a program he has some familiarity with.

“I know Big Wanya (Morris),” Daugherty said. “I know Tennessee has a great coaching staff. I like the atmosphere around here, so I wanted to come back.”

During his second look at Tennessee, Daugherty watched film with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, focusing on his technique and some basic nuances of cornerback.

“They like my physicality, especially coming from a young player on varsity most of the season. Being able to make those plays and not being afraid to make tackles. They like that,” Daugherty said.

“We talked about muscle memory,” and “just how important that is for DBs to stay in their frame and box.”