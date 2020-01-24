A Name to Remember: 2023 DB Michael Daugherty
One of the youngest prospects on Tennessee’s campus for the first Junior Day of the New Year was 2023 defensive back Michael Daugherty.
The Georgia native played varsity at Peach State powerhouse Grayson High in the fall and was a freshman FBU All-American, recording 32 tackles and four pass breakups.
The 6-foot, 165 pound defensive back holds early offers from Maryland and Tennessee, and Saturday’s trip back to Knoxville was another chance to get around a program he has some familiarity with.
“I know Big Wanya (Morris),” Daugherty said. “I know Tennessee has a great coaching staff. I like the atmosphere around here, so I wanted to come back.”
During his second look at Tennessee, Daugherty watched film with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, focusing on his technique and some basic nuances of cornerback.
“They like my physicality, especially coming from a young player on varsity most of the season. Being able to make those plays and not being afraid to make tackles. They like that,” Daugherty said.
“We talked about muscle memory,” and “just how important that is for DBs to stay in their frame and box.”
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly regardless these Sharks are gone eat! #2020Vision #LurkinOnLand @coach_SB21 @Coach_FredM @CarterRamsFB @RamsFBrecruits @CoachK_LSU @LSUCoachRaymond @coachc_db pic.twitter.com/piRFRSz4Ho— Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) December 28, 2019
Daugherty is in the infancy stages of his recruitment, but the young defensive back looks up to future NFL Draft pick and former Alabama star Xavier McKinney, and hopes to replicate a similar successful path as a player. McKinney was recruited to Alabama by Ansley, now Tennessee’s defensive coordinator leading the early recruitment of Daugherty.
“I worked out with (McKinney) with our mutual trainer at IdareU and then I got to workout with him and Jared Mayden at Alabama and I just really like the way ‘X’ plays the game at safety. He’s very aggressive, but plays the ball well in the air, gets after people on tackles, makes plays,” Daugherty said.
“I feel like I can play anywhere in the secondary, especially that STAR position. Kind of a bigger nickel. I feel like that’s a good fit for me.”