In the week ahead of Tennessee's match with Austin Peay, the Vols found out they will have to go without veteran middle linebacker Keenan Pili for an extended amount of time.

Due to this, it was assumed young linebackers would be forced to step up in Pili's absence and have solid games. However, in the 30-13 win on Saturday, it was weak-side linebacker Aaron Beasley that picked up the missing load.

By night's end, he had accumulated a team-high nine tackles with eight being solo.

"I was out there having fun with my guys," said Beasley. "Out there playing ball. That's all I was really feeling."

Beasley's fast-paced and aggressive play helped keep the Governors behind the sticks and forced difficult conversion attempts.

His efforts resulted in five tackles for loss and two sacks. Even when he wasn't able to bring down the quarterback, he still helped make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

“I thought he tackled extremely well," said Josh Heupel. "He was violent. I thought you saw his speed, athleticism on some of his pressures, affected the quarterback. Had a sack, thought he played really well tonight.”

While Beasley pieced together his effective night, he was forced to make a few changes, though. Mainly, he was moved out of the weak-side linebacker position and into Pili's middle linebacker spot at times.

To start the game, Elijah Herring was the first at middle linebacker. However, when freshman Arion Carter took the field, Beasley slid into the middle role with Carter on the weak-side.

"Really just, interchanging with both linebacker spots," said Beasley. "I'm having to play the mike and the will now. That's really the only change. Just having to pick up a little more role."

Although the bulk of missing load with Pili's injury was picked up by Beasley himself, that isn't to say the younger players had bad games.

Herring and Carter both took advantage of their time on the field and proved to coaches that they belong.

However, freshman Jeremiah Telander was the young linebacker to make the biggest jump. As the fourth member of the linebacker room to enter the game, he racked up a tie for second-most tackles on the team with six while two were a solo effort.

“A guy that we have great trust in that’s athletic," said Heupel. "He’s gonna continue to grow and develop as a young player, but believe that he can play at this level. He got out there and did some really positive things tonight.”

Now, the group of linebackers will travel to Gainesville to attempt to snap the Vols' road losing streak to Florida.

For Tennessee to take down the Gators in The Swamp for the first time since 2003, a strong defensive performance from Beasley and his defense will be necessary.