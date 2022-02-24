Abnormal Ben Joyce dazzling in return from Tommy John

Ben Joyce has been attending Tennessee baseball games since he was seven years old. The lifelong Vol fan took in UT baseball a little bit different this past weekend, however, when the program kicked off year five of the Tony Vitello era. Working back from Tommy John surgery, Joyce made his Tennessee debut on Sunday. The Knoxville native threw two pitches against Georgia Southern to pick up the third out of the seventh inning. His first pitch was a 100 mph fastball that electrified the crowd. His second pitch resulted in a swinging bunt. “Getting out here with the crowd and the guys has been a really cool experience, a dream come true for me,” Joyce told the media Wednesday. “You can throw as many pens as you want, but it’s not the same as being in actual games or being out there and kind of getting in-game experiences is really important. It’s been really cool to do it with the crowd here and everything.” Electrifying the crowd is the name of Joyce’s game. The hard-throwing righty routinely touches double-digits. On Wednesday, in his second appearance of the season, Joyce pitched a scoreless fifth inning against UNC Asheville. The radar gun on the stadium’s videoboard routinely lit up with speeds of 100, 101, 102 and even 103.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZW4gSm95Y2UmIzM5O3MgUmlkaWN1bG91cyBPdXRpbmcuIPCflKXw n5Sl4pu977iP4pu977iPPGJyPjxicj5CYXNpY2FsbHksIDEwMS0xMDNtcGgg d2l0aCBhIDk4bXBoIEJQIGZhc3RiYWxsIHRocm93biBpbiBmb3IgdGhlIEYg b2YgaXQuIPCfmLMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y4bTBBRkVFUlAi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WOG0wQUZFRVJQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJv YiBGcmllZG1hbiAoQFBpdGNoaW5nTmluamEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGl0Y2hpbmdOaW5qYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NjY1MTk2Njg0 MzQzNzA2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In fact, one of Joyce’s pitches was clocked at 104 mph on Tennessee’s official radar gun right behind home plate. “There’s no action like gameday action, but you see it in guy’s eyes all the time,” Tony Vitello explained. “They like being out there and competing and you actually get a better version of themselves than you do in practice. Ben has a little bit of that too. He’s just got to figure out how does he tame that wild horse, that wild stallion he’s got with that arm and as he continually does it, it’s going to be fun to watch. “There’s not going to be one day where it’s just ‘bam,’ he knows exactly where to spot it against righties and lefties, but he does throw strikes because he has tremendous stuff. It’s going to be fun to be a part of his career and him figuring that stuff out.” It’s not just the fastball with Joyce. His slider and changeup is equally effective and dazzling as his fastball. Joyce dropped in a beautiful 90 mph changeup against UNC Asheville. With that type of off-speed pitch, in addition to a slider that has a lot of break to it, Joyce is trending towards being one of the most dominating pitchers in college baseball. “(The slider has) been equally effective in scrimmages,” Vitello said. “But when the changeup is on it’s almost unfair… Once hitters start thinking about those two off-speed pitches, it’s going to be very difficult to sellout for that fastball.” The last pitcher under Vitello to throw that hard of a changeup in addition to a 100 mph fastball? Former Vol lefty Garrett Crochet, who went on to be the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. “I don’t know that there’s more than those two guys off the top of my head, but it’s abnormal,” Vitello said. “(Joyce is) an abnormal kid, has an abnormal work ethic and fortunately he’s been blessed with abnormal stuff, too.” “The changeup is a big thing I’ve been working on with Coach Anderson,” Joyce added. “It’s a pitch we’ve tried to develop coming back Tommy John rehab, so I think I take more pride in the changeup.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHBpdGNoIGZyb20gQmVuIEpveWNlIHdhcyA5MCBtcGguLi48 YnI+PGJyPkFuZCwgaXQmIzM5O3MgMTMgbXBoIHNsb3dlciB0aGFuIGhpcyBm YXN0ZXN0IHBpdGNoIHRvZGF5LiAgPGJyPjxicj5CYXNpY2FsbHkgc2F0IDEw Mi0xMDMgbXBoLiDwn5i1IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KSmJCWjVt QlF3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkpiQlo1bUJRdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBSb2IgRnJpZWRtYW4gKEBQaXRjaGluZ05pbmphKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpdGNoaW5nTmluamEvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTY2Mjk5 MzQzMzY0NTA1NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjMs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==