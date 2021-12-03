Addison Nichols details in-home visit ahead of Signing Day

As Tennessee coaches continue their nation-wide sweep of in-person visits, Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee spent time in Norcross, Ga. Wednesday night to check in on the leader of the 2022 committed class, Addison Nichols.

“It was great. It was really awesome to get them to stop by and to see what things are like in the Nichols’ household. It was a really good visit,” the offensive lineman told Volquest. “We didn’t really talk a whole lot about football. It was just normal conversation about life.

“It was nice in the sense of it wasn’t really like a recruiting visit. It was more of us getting to know each other better and spend more time with one another. My parents were able to spend more time with them as well.”

The in-home visit was a chance to speak face-to-face for a change and not just over phone, text or Facetime. Outside of the few unofficial visits and one official visit, prospects don’t usually get in-person time with their recruiters.

“We talked about what went into the season more so than the season itself,” Nichols said. “We discussed what goes into a normal day and sleeping schedules - stuff like that.

“I always love speaking with them. They are super down-to-earth guys and I could talk to them for hours. They are fantastic people.”

Tennessee’s recruiting class is beginning to round into form with two commits in the past two weeks. The Vols now have 15 total commits and have cracked into the nation’s top-30 in terms of team rankings with 10 offensive pledges and five defensive commits.