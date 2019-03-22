COLUMBUS, Ohio — Admiral Schofield’s stat line reads like a solid night. He went 6 of 14 from the field and was 3 of 7 beyond the arc to lead the Vol with 19 points in a hard-fought 77-70 win over No. 15 seed Colgate on Friday.

However, stats don’t always tell the story.

For 36 minutes, the senior was 3-for-11 and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. But in the final four minutes, with the game in the balance, Schofield was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, with a rebound and made two free throws.

“Same shot,” Schofield said. “I was taking my time, setting my feet, lining it up, knocking them down and being confident. I love late game situations. It brings the best out of me. I lock in even more. My teammates got me the ball. They knew I was ready for that moment. I took the shot and was confident with it.”

In the first half, Schofield couldn’t find a rhythm on either in of the floor. At one point during a dead ball on the defensive end, Schofield and head coach Rick Barnes barked at each other to the point Barnes took him out of the game out of frustration with the senior.

But in the end, Schofield did what Schofield does, the bigger the moment, the wider the smile, the greater the confidence.

Schofield had the dagger against Gonzaga, the dagger at Florida and on Friday afternoon with a huge thud to a great season hanging in the balance, Schofield sent Tennessee into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Schofield loves the moment. He loves the pressure of it and he’s the guy that players on this team want to be in that spotlight. It why Grant Williams ran a play for his running mate.

“My teammates believe in me,” Schofield said. “They know the work I put in and they know the type of player I am late game. It just shows the camaraderie and the confidence they have in me. At first I was like you really want to run “watusi” right now. Grant just told me to get him the ball. And I was like cool. When he got the ball I was like oh I understand now. My guy kept sinking on him and he got me the ball in the corner and I knocked it down.”

Just like at Florida back in January, Williams had no hesitation in where he was going with the ball when he got it in the paint.

“No doubt,” Williams said. “We called the play call and I told him to get me the ball and I will find you. I hit him in the corner for that three and he knocked it down. We knew we had to execute and where we needed to get the ball.”

While Williams knew where he was going with the ball, Jordan Bone had no doubt about what the result would be.

“No doubt at all,” Bone said. “Admiral has done that all year. Big time players make big time shots. He’s done that many times this season against tougher teams. He did it today. There’s no doubt in my mind those shots are going in. He works so hard. I love it when shots like that go in because he deserves it. I’m super happy for him.”

Schofield’s three daggers means everyone in orange is happy as the Vols advance to the second round to take on 10-seeded Iowa.

Nothing about Friday was pretty. For 36 minutes it was fairly ugly for Schofield, but the beauty of the Admiral’s bullish believe in himself was pretty enough in the final four minutes to advance — the only goal anyone has for the next three weekends.

“Survive and advance,” Schofield said “We just want to win. If people want to critique it then critique it. At the end of the day we are still playing. We have to clean up some things and be ready for Sunday focused and ready to compete at high level.”

And if a bucket is needed late, Schofield will be ready. His teammates know it and Schofield knows it.