The recruiting process has been steady for Bowersville, Georgia tight end Cane Berrong. The 2021 Hart County prospect has seen more movement lately and that included a trip and an offer from Tennessee this weekend.

"They like my speed and my body control on film," Berrong said. "They like how I go up and get the ball at its highest point. I was coming to Gatlinburg with a friend and they told me to stop by for a visit and they offered me."



Relatively new to the process, Berrong is learning to take it all in stride. Tennessee was his seventh offer and there will be many more to follow. He's just hoping to see the lay of the recruiting land before 'hopefully committing at the end of my junior season'.

"I'm laid back with it," Berrong said. "It's all pretty new to me, but I'm just blessed with these opportunities and I'm trying to see as many schools as I can."

Tennessee's offense has plenty of knowledgeable coaches with tight end experience. Both tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney know the position and plan to make it a big part of the offense moving forward.

"I like coach Chaney and how he uses his offenses," Berrong said. "Watching the film of what he did at Georgia is impressive. I like coach Niedermeyer and he says they are going to use a lot of 12 personnel. I've always liked Tennessee so being up here to see it was awesome."