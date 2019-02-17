After Saturday's offer, 2021 TE Cane Berrong is a Big Orange believer
The recruiting process has been steady for Bowersville, Georgia tight end Cane Berrong. The 2021 Hart County prospect has seen more movement lately and that included a trip and an offer from Tennessee this weekend.
"They like my speed and my body control on film," Berrong said. "They like how I go up and get the ball at its highest point. I was coming to Gatlinburg with a friend and they told me to stop by for a visit and they offered me."
Relatively new to the process, Berrong is learning to take it all in stride. Tennessee was his seventh offer and there will be many more to follow. He's just hoping to see the lay of the recruiting land before 'hopefully committing at the end of my junior season'.
"I'm laid back with it," Berrong said. "It's all pretty new to me, but I'm just blessed with these opportunities and I'm trying to see as many schools as I can."
Tennessee's offense has plenty of knowledgeable coaches with tight end experience. Both tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney know the position and plan to make it a big part of the offense moving forward.
"I like coach Chaney and how he uses his offenses," Berrong said. "Watching the film of what he did at Georgia is impressive. I like coach Niedermeyer and he says they are going to use a lot of 12 personnel. I've always liked Tennessee so being up here to see it was awesome."
The Peach State product spent time with head coach Jeremy Pruitt, Chaney and Niedermeyer during his time on Rocky Top this weekend. He loved talking to Niedermeyer because that's who would coach him at the next level and that relationship is key. Tennessee landed two Georgia natives at the tight end position in the 2019 class with Jackson Lowe and Sean Brown both signing with the Vols.
"He's a real laid back guy," Berrong said. "He's got a really good personality. Obviously he knows what he is talking about. There was some stuff he was showing me on film that I didn't know. I was happy to learn some stuff today as well."
During the course of the interview, Berrong pointed out that he's always liked Tennessee's program dating back to his youth. But why?
"I liked them from when I was little because I liked their colors and I liked playing with them on NCAA," Berrong said. "Just the campus was nice. Gatlinburg is close. It's close to home and it's just a really good school."
And if he has anything to do with It, his next visit won't be to far down the line.
"They want me to get back up for spring practice," Berrong said. "That's something I want to do so I can see the coaches coach and watch how the practice flows with the tight ends."