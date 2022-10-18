Knocking off a longtime rival that you hadn't beaten in 15 attempts calls for a big celebration. Tennessee – and all of Knoxville, for that matter – certainly cut loose after upsetting Alabama on Saturday, but the celebrating is over.

The Vols have already shifted their focus to their next opponent.

"It was a good game, a good win for the team," Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald said during a media availability Tuesday. "We're moving on. ... We prepare the same every week no matter who we play, so just staying focused, staying locked in on the details and on us."

Following Tennessee's thrilling 52-49 victory over Alabama, Neyland Stadium presented an unbelievable postgame atmosphere. From the cigar smoke filling the air to the goal posts being carried out of the stadium and thrown into the river, it was a moment that the Vols won't ever forget.

Josh Heupel and his squad partied hard on Saturday night, but this is a new week for the undefeated now-No. 3 ranked Vols – who host FCS program UT Martin on Saturday for Homecoming at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is obviously the heavy favorite, but that doesn't mean the team is changing the way it prepares.

"Nothing changes for us," Tennessee offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins said. "We go to work from Monday to game day. ... Nothing changes. Win a game? That's fine, we go back and we get ready for the next one."

Heupel shared a similar statement during his press conference on Monday, making it clear that he and his team must keep moving forward.

"Obviously, from the outside looking in, everybody is excited about the win," Heupel said. "From the inside looking forward, we have a lot of things that we have an opportunity to get a whole lot better at, and the challenge for us is to become our best. We are in the early stages of that. The urgency and preparation and focus has to remain consistent – and that was the message to the players."

Now with four ranked wins against Pitt, Florida, LSU and Alabama under its belt, Tennessee is the talk of the college football world. With a 3-0 start to SEC play and an offense that is putting up video game-like numbers, there is plenty of attention surrounding the Vols.

Entering Year Two of the Heupel era, did Tennessee see itself being this successful?

"We pretty much knew before this year came – after the bowl game – where we wanted to be," Spraggins said. "We made our minds up and we said, 'Hey, this is going to be a different year. This is going to be a year Tennessee has never had.'

"Best to keep our heads down up until this point, and we've been on a roll ever since."

Tennessee and UT Martin are set to kickoff at noon ET on Saturday. SEC Network will be carrying the broadcast.