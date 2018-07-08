After productive spring, Cooper Mays starts to see strides
The technique, love for the game and drive has always been there for Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Cooper Mays. Now add in the growth physically, and the local OL’s recruitment appears set to take off.
"Before this year, I wasn't really sure with my hands which is a big part of offensive line play," Mays said. "I don't really miss anymore and that's helped me a lot in the camp setting. During these college camps, I came in uncertain, but leaving these two camps I came out very confident. I honestly feel like a new player from last year to this year. I feel a lot stronger and I think my technique has improved."
Mays camped at both Tennessee and Georgia during June. He worked at both guard and center and felt like this game is really peaking heading into his junior season.
"I felt like everything is clicking and I probably won 80% of my reps," Mays said. "Even the reps I lost, I came back and won the next time. It just feels like everything is clicking now. At some point you have to buy in and put in the extra work. When I say everything has clicked, it's all coming together and I feel like a new player. I think all that stems from working hard."
Mays had to have a cyst removed earlier this year which caused him to drop some weight. He's put it back on and now sees the progress. Mays has been on campus a few different times since Jeremy Pruitt took over in December. He attended spring practice and then was back for camp. Each time, the staff hits the same bullet points for their pitch to potentially land the Kingston native.
"Basically they are telling me to not let my brother's decision effect mine," Mays said. "They want to make sure I know that we are two separate people and we have two separate choices. Just make it feel like home for me. I think they are doing a good job of doing that."
Mays comes from a very straight forward family, so it's no surprise that the more he talks to offensive line coach Will Friend and Pruitt, he likes what he hears.
"I like coach Friend and coach Pruitt a lot," Mays said. "They are very similar and they don't sugar coat anything. I like that about them. I think that's what a lot of people like about them. They are going to tell you what you do right and what you do wrong. They aren't going to just scream or just tell you what you want to hear."
And the critique from the Tennessee staff was very positive with some room to grow over the coming high school season. Both Mays and fellow 2020 standout and teammate Bryn Tucker offer each other a sounding board every day.
"They told me that I have really good leverage, really good hands and that my feet were really good," Mays said. "They said I need to improve on keeping my head out of it on pass pro in one on one situations by not getting over extended and putting my weight to forward which makes me vulnerable to a second move. Just sitting back and being patient and keep my head and shoulders back."
Rivals.com ranks Mays a 3-star offensive guard in the class of 2020.