The technique, love for the game and drive has always been there for Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Cooper Mays. Now add in the growth physically, and the local OL’s recruitment appears set to take off.

"Before this year, I wasn't really sure with my hands which is a big part of offensive line play," Mays said. "I don't really miss anymore and that's helped me a lot in the camp setting. During these college camps, I came in uncertain, but leaving these two camps I came out very confident. I honestly feel like a new player from last year to this year. I feel a lot stronger and I think my technique has improved."

Mays camped at both Tennessee and Georgia during June. He worked at both guard and center and felt like this game is really peaking heading into his junior season.

"I felt like everything is clicking and I probably won 80% of my reps," Mays said. "Even the reps I lost, I came back and won the next time. It just feels like everything is clicking now. At some point you have to buy in and put in the extra work. When I say everything has clicked, it's all coming together and I feel like a new player. I think all that stems from working hard."

Mays had to have a cyst removed earlier this year which caused him to drop some weight. He's put it back on and now sees the progress. Mays has been on campus a few different times since Jeremy Pruitt took over in December. He attended spring practice and then was back for camp. Each time, the staff hits the same bullet points for their pitch to potentially land the Kingston native.

"Basically they are telling me to not let my brother's decision effect mine," Mays said. "They want to make sure I know that we are two separate people and we have two separate choices. Just make it feel like home for me. I think they are doing a good job of doing that."