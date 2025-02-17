Tennessee softball roundup: Lady Vols go perfect in Louisiana, Texas trip

Tennessee softball infielder Taylor Pannell (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run in overtime to beat Kentucky at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on May 4, 2024. (Photo by Randy Sartin/Special To The News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

After a strong start to the season going 5-1 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, Tennessee softball headed southwest for a swing in both Louisiana and Texas. The No. 6 Lady Vols (10-1) did not lose a game during the trip to make it a 10-game win-streak on the season. Here's what happened. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Feb. 14: at McNeese State (W, 12-0)

In the first game of the week, the Lady Vols began a double-header with McNeese State in a true road game. Tennessee had no issue in game one, winning 12-0 after a six-run sixth inning forced a run-rule. Karlyn Pickens got the ball to start and did not allow a run in five frames. Both Taylor Pannell and Lauren Mealer went yard, as well. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taylor Pannell - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 4 RBI, 1 HR, 1 HBP, 1 SB

Feb. 14: at McNeese State (W, 10-2)

Tennessee had little issue in game two, either. With little down time between games, the Lady Vols used another late surge to win big. In the final four innings, Tennessee pushed across seven runs to win by eight in a full seven frames. Sage Mardjetko didn't start, but threw five innings and was awarded the win. Pannell hit another home run along with Ella Dodge and Gabby Leach. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taylor Pannell - 5 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR

Feb. 15: at Lamar (W, 13-0)

Tennessee then took to Lamar's home field in Beaumont, Texas where it continued its hot stretch. The Lady Vols used an eight-run fifth inning to run away with the game and force another run-rule victory. Tennessee didn't hit any home runs but opted to stack up nine hits and drew 11 walks. Peyton Tanner got the start and win without allowing a run on two hits. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Alannah Leach - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 4 RBI, 1 BB

Feb. 15 - Tulsa (W, 8-0)

Tennessee stayed in Beaumont to face Tulsa in its second game of the day. The Lady Vols once again managed a run-rule win, this time in six innings. The Lady Vols had Pickens take the circle where she dominated. She threw the entire game without giving up a run and only two hits. She also notched a career-high 15 strikeouts. Pannell also continued her monster weekend with her third home run in four games. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Karyln Pickens - 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 K, 2 WP, 92 NP

Feb. 16 - Nicholls (5-0, W)

Tennessee rounded out its three-game stand in Beaumont with a win in its lone game on Sunday. The Lady Vols couldn't get the bats going, but didn't allow a run in the full-length-game win. The bulk of the runs once again came late for Tennessee. It scored three in the final two innings to provide some insurance down the stretch. No home runs were hit, but Kinsey Fielder and Katie Taylor both hit triples. In the circle, it was Mardjetko going the distance. She didn't allow a run and only allowed one hit and two runners. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sage Mardjetko - 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO, 1 WP

