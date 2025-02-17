Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee lost one rematch and one another last week.

The Vols’ three-game win streak was snapped by Kentucky after their previous shooting woes returned in a loss at Rupp Arena. They followed it up with a second half comeback that headlined an 81-76 triumph of Vanderbilt at Food City Center last Saturday.

The results dropped Tennessee (21-5, 8-5 SEC) one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday ahead of a midweek bye that will be followed up by back-to-back road games.

Tennessee will have the week off before facing No. 7 Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station on Saturday (Noon ET, ESPN).

The Aggies have won five-straight.

As for the rest of the SEC, Auburn maintained its No. 1 billing after beating Alabama on the road. Florida jumped to No. 2 behind the Tigers, while the Crimson Tide fell two notches to No. 4.

Missouri climbed six spots to No. 15, and Kentucky descended to No. 17 on the heels of its win over the Vols and a loss to Texas.

Mississippi State was No. 21 and Ole Miss fell to No. 24.

Tennessee will play at LSU next Tuesday before returning home to host Alabama in Knoxville on March 1.

Vols will face three teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 in their final five games of the regular season.

Tennessee will play at Ole Miss on March 5 before hosting South Carolina in its finale.