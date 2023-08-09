A lot has changed for Ramel Keyton over the last year.

He stepped into the biggest role he has played since arriving at Tennessee more than four years ago after Cedric Tillman went down with an injury in the third game of the season. Keyton possibly saved the Vols' resurgent season with a diving grab down the sideline that paved the way for a 38-33 win over Florida a week later.

Keyton had his most productive campaign with 31 receptions for 562 yards and five touchdowns—a change from his previous career high of 104 yards as a freshman in 2019.

But Keyton is no longer expected to be the spark off the sideline. Now, he's the veteran of a talented wide-receiving corps.

"Just being more consistent with my craft and my work ethic," Keyton said. "Basically, just being a leader to the younger players and doing what they need me to do, stepping up to the standard that they set."

Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope has noticed the change in Keyton's approach compared to a year ago.

Last spring and through nearly two weeks of fall camp, Keyton's presence on the field is evident. So is his presence off of it.

“Ramel, he’s become a great person. He’s become a more mature kid,” Pope said. “He’s become more accountable and he cares about football. He’s become a way better teammate. I think that has translated to him taking advantage of some opportunities on the field. He does a great job down the field.

"This offseason, he’s done a good job of honing in on technique. He’s done a great job for us and we look forward to him continuing to lead our group.”

For Keyton, that shift in personality began during spring practice in 2022.

An injury led to Keyton getting more reps and he took advantage of it. By the time the season rolled around, he was back to playing behind Tillman, who was coming off of an All-SEC year in 2021.

In Tennessee's final game against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Keyton grabbed his fifth touchdown of the season—a 46-yard pass from Joe Milton III to put the Vols up two scores with 8 minutes left.

"I think it was last spring. We had a guy go down and Ramel kind of transitioned into a starting role," Pope said. "I think it was at that point where you started to see him play and show what he could really do. Life comes full circle. We get to the season and he the exact same thing happened...

"He came in and made a bunch of plays for us in critical situations. I think that's why it's so important in practice to push these guys to their limit."

There weren't many days in the offseason when Josh Heupel walked into the Anderson Training Center and Keyton wasn't there.

Keyton putting in extra hours and catching passes off of the jug machines was reminiscent of Jalin Hyatt's summer before catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to the Biletnikoff Award.

"(Keyton) is somebody who probably puts as much time or more time than anybody inside of our program into the extra work," Heupel said. "You can come up here late at night and see him on the jugs. He cares and he prepares the right way. He's continued to grow in what we're doing and understanding our schemes. He's continued to heighten his fundamental technique at the wide receiver position.

"That was a huge part of why he took advantage of the opportunity when Cedric Tillman went down last year and he played at a really high level. I anticipate him continuing to do that...I'm really excited about what he's done in a short amount of time with us."