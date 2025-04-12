After tumultuous build up, Vols complete Orange and White Game

In an era where spring games are increasingly becoming obsolete, Tennessee's Orange and White Game, the annual climax to spring practices, was the most intriguing in college football on Saturday.
As far as spring games go, it was routine. There was a mix of drills and game-like situations with the first and second team offenses leading drives against the first and second defenses. But it was what happened in the build up to the game that grabbed national attention.
A tumultuous 48 hours that began with a report about Vols' third-year quarterback Nico Iamaleava engaging in NIL contract negotiations, included him skipping out on practice on Friday, leaving his coaches and teammates in the dark and then the program moving on from him hours before kickoff.
It put the spring game spotlight on redshirt-freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger, who with two appearances to his name, became the most experience signal caller on the roster.
Newcomer George MacIntyre, who has only been on campus since December, is the other scholarship quarterback in the room, and the two gave a limited capacity crowd of 45,000 at Neyland Stadium a small sample size in eight total drives and a little more than an hour.
MacIntyre was 12-of-15 for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while Merklinger finished 6-of-15 for 84 yards and two scores.
Aside from the quarterbacks, the Vols, who are coming off of a College Football Playoff run in 2024, had a mix of new faces and veterans at a number of positions with at least 25 players unavailable and a handful limited with injuries.
Among the newcomers were freshmen wide receiver Radarious Jackson and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer, who combined for four touchdowns in a 14-14 finish.
Transfer running back Star Thomas led all running backs with 42 yards on six carries. Freshman Justin Baker carried the ball five times for 34 yards.
HOW THEY SCORED
FIRST QUARTER
The first quarter was conducted more like a spring practice than a game. Jake Merklinger lined up with the first team offense with DeSean Bishop at running back, Mike Matthews at X wide receiver, Braylon Staley at Y, Trey Weary at Z and tight end Ethan Davis out wide at H.
The second and third level of the firs team defense featured linebackers Jeremiah Telander and Edwin Spillman, Jalen McMurray and William Wright at corner, Boo Carter at STAR and Andre Turrentine and Jakobe Thomas at the two safety positions.
SECOND QUARTER
10 plays, 65 yards
Freshman quarterback George MacIntyre led the second team offense in the game-like portion of the game. Freshman running back Justin Baker had a 14-yard run on the first play and MacIntyre rattled off a few runs, including one for 12 yards. He capped the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to freshman Radarious Jackson on a fade route.
Orange 7, White 0
16 plays, 75 yards
MacIntyre led his second scoring drive with a couple of drive-extending plays. He completed a pass to Kyle Miller on fourth-and-8 that went for 15 yards to keep the offense on the field. His pass to Amari Jefferson set up first-and-goal at the 2 but was followed by a false start penalty. MacIntyre connected with a wide open Jack Van Dorselaer for a 9-yard score.
White 7, Orange 7
7 plays, 75 yards
After Jake Merklinger was intercepted by Jakobe Thomas on a fourth down pass attempt deep in plus territory, he went back on the field to lead the offense and put together his first scoring drive. Star Thomas ran the ball on the first three plays, totaling 36 yards. Merklinger completed the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Van Dorsealaer--his second.
Orange 14, White 7
THIRD QUARTER
9 plays, 75 yards
MacIntyre was the quarterback to start the third quarter and led the cleanest drive of the afternoon to that point. The nine-play drive that covered 75 yards was headlined by a one-handed catch from Jackson along the sideline that covered 32 yards and set up first-and-goal at the two. MacIntyre threw his third touchdown to Van Dorsealaer two plays later.
White 14, Orange 14
UP NEXT
Tennessee will take the field again in August.
The Vols is set to open its 2025 season against Syracuse in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 30.
The Orange are coming off of a 10-win campaign in 2024, including a Holiday Bowl win over Washington State.
It will mark the fourth match up between the two programs all-time and the first since 2001. Tennessee last played in the Aflac Kickoff Game in 2017.
Kickoff times and television network designations will be announced at a later date.
