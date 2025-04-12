After tumultuous build up, Vols complete Orange and White Game

In an era where spring games are increasingly becoming obsolete, Tennessee's Orange and White Game, the annual climax to spring practices, was the most intriguing in college football on Saturday.

As far as spring games go, it was routine. There was a mix of drills and game-like situations with the first and second team offenses leading drives against the first and second defenses. But it was what happened in the build up to the game that grabbed national attention.

A tumultuous 48 hours that began with a report about Vols' third-year quarterback Nico Iamaleava engaging in NIL contract negotiations, included him skipping out on practice on Friday, leaving his coaches and teammates in the dark and then the program moving on from him hours before kickoff.

It put the spring game spotlight on redshirt-freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger, who with two appearances to his name, became the most experience signal caller on the roster.

Newcomer George MacIntyre, who has only been on campus since December, is the other scholarship quarterback in the room, and the two gave a limited capacity crowd of 45,000 at Neyland Stadium a small sample size in eight total drives and a little more than an hour.

MacIntyre was 12-of-15 for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while Merklinger finished 6-of-15 for 84 yards and two scores.

Aside from the quarterbacks, the Vols, who are coming off of a College Football Playoff run in 2024, had a mix of new faces and veterans at a number of positions with at least 25 players unavailable and a handful limited with injuries.

Among the newcomers were freshmen wide receiver Radarious Jackson and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer, who combined for four touchdowns in a 14-14 finish.

Transfer running back Star Thomas led all running backs with 42 yards on six carries. Freshman Justin Baker carried the ball five times for 34 yards.