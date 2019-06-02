One day after a visit to Ole Miss, Florence, Alabama athlete Demarcus Beckwith was in Knoxville to see Tennessee again. This time he went through drills and worked out for the staff and got a good feel for being a Volunteer.

"The people treated me like they were close to me already," Beckwith said. "I enjoyed that. It was good to go out and compete and just spend time with the staff."

Beckwith spent time talking to Will Friend, who serves as his lead recruiter, Vol offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. He loves that Tennessee's staff makes him a priority and they have a plan.

"They show me how they want to use me," Beckwith said. "Just where they think I'll be a fit and how I'd be a versatile player on the team. They sat me down and explained all that to me. They like me playing all over the field. I like that they want to put the ball in my hands."

Beckwith has seen plenty of interest from schools like South Carolina, Ole Miss and several others from inside the conference. Tennessee has positioned themselves well and he has struggled to find anything wrong with Rocky Top in his most two recent visits.

"I don't really see anything yet," Beckwith said. "Everything has been perfect. I just like how they treat me. They treat me like family and that's what stands out about Tennessee."