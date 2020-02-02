Albertville, Alabama athlete Trinity Bell has been to Knoxville three times after his most recent trip on Saturday. It's a visit that both Alabama and Auburn weren't thrilled he was taking.

"They didn't really want me to come to Tennessee," Bell said with a laugh.

And he's glad he made the trip north as he got a different feel this time in Knoxville.

"It was different this time," Bell said. "We got to put on jersey's and stuff. It was the first time and it was pretty cool. I got to learn about everything today."

Bell was up for the BYU game last fall. He really enjoys the coaching staff as he has transitioned from Kevin Sherrer being his main recruiter to a combination of coaches.

"I spent time with coach Osovet and coach Chaney the OC," Bell said. "And of course I got to spend time with Jeremy Pruitt a good bit."

Tennessee has talked to him about playing on both sides of the ball, but the talk lately has been centered around his ability to play tight end and be a difference maker on offense. That's music to his ears as he prefers to catch touchdowns.

"Personally I want to play tight end in college, but if I have to play D-end then I'll play defense," Bell said. "It started off as a defensive thing, but now everyone wants me at tight end."

And at 6-foot-7 and over 250 pounds, Bell brings plenty of tools to the gridiron.

"I bring a lot of physicality and athleticism to the position," Bell said. "Most tight ends aren't known for being the fastest or most athletic, but I think I can do all that. Jump high and all of that."