Fairfield, Alabama defensive lineman Reginald Perry has been on Tennessee's radar since he camped in Knoxville this past summer. He has worked hard to build more dimensions to his game and that's why things have picked up in his recruitment. He was on hand last weekend for the Vol win over Vanderbilt and came away impressed by his official visit.

"The coaching staff and the players and the environment and the fans all stood out," Perry said. "It was a real good little trip. They want me to come in and play and help their program."

The opportunity for playing time stands out for Perry as he narrows his focus to a couple of schools late in the process.

"They have opportunity there and they say that I can come in and earn playing time," Perry said. "They think I can have an impact on the team. They think I can be an inside threat at tackle and nose."

Perry weighed around 250 one year ago, but now is up to 301 as he has spent a ton of time building his body to fit the college game.

"I've worked hard in the weight room," Perry said. "I've trained hard and I've see my game get better. I'm more explosive more now with my hips and stronger overall. I can get off blocks and make tackles."