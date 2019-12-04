Alabama D-Lineman Reginald Perry talks Tennessee official, final visits
Fairfield, Alabama defensive lineman Reginald Perry has been on Tennessee's radar since he camped in Knoxville this past summer. He has worked hard to build more dimensions to his game and that's why things have picked up in his recruitment. He was on hand last weekend for the Vol win over Vanderbilt and came away impressed by his official visit.
"The coaching staff and the players and the environment and the fans all stood out," Perry said. "It was a real good little trip. They want me to come in and play and help their program."
The opportunity for playing time stands out for Perry as he narrows his focus to a couple of schools late in the process.
"They have opportunity there and they say that I can come in and earn playing time," Perry said. "They think I can have an impact on the team. They think I can be an inside threat at tackle and nose."
Perry weighed around 250 one year ago, but now is up to 301 as he has spent a ton of time building his body to fit the college game.
"I've worked hard in the weight room," Perry said. "I've trained hard and I've see my game get better. I'm more explosive more now with my hips and stronger overall. I can get off blocks and make tackles."
Perry has enjoyed getting to know the entire staff, but has really enjoyed getting to know linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer who recruits his area of Alabama.
""He's a funny guy," Perry said. "He likes to crack jokes and over the weekend we played pool together. He beat me 2 to 1. He wasn't bragging to much about it."
Throw in head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols have done a nice job of recruiting him.
"I like him a lot," Perry said. "He's a nice guy and he makes sure that school comes first. He is on you about everything to make sure you succeed. He tells me that he likes my energy and how explosive I am. He likes how versatile I am."
UAB and Georgia Tech are also heavily in the mix for Perry with Tennessee in a good spot leading into his decision on December 18th.
"The coaching staff and how they love you and treat you," Perry said. "I want a place that is going to take me in as their own son."
He also says that his time this past weekend gave him a good opportunity to get to know some of the players and ask them about how they like Tennessee.