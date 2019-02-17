Hoover High School (Ala.) is obviously a familiar place to many on Tennessee's coaching staff, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The highly-successful football program has produced college coaches and plenty of college players. In the class of 2020, one of those future college players is Codey Martin.

Martin is a 5-10, 180-pound defensive back who is seeing his stock rise this spring. On Saturday, Martin made his second trip to Rocky Top and again came away impressed.

“I think the think that stood out to me was the facilities that they have and they made me feel like I was already a part of the program,” Martin said. “It felt like home. I enjoyed it up there.”

Martin, a 3-star prospect, spent much of his Saturday with new defensive coordinator and secondary coach Derrick Ansley. Ansley told Martin that he likes his length (75-inch wingspan) and his speed.

Saturday was the first time that Martin had met Ansley but he already knew a good bit about him.

“He coached Marlon Humphrey, who I work out with and know well,” Martin said. “He likes that I have speed and that can stand out.”

Ansley and the Vols have not offered at this point, but Ansley is going to get to know Martin better.

“They are coming to see me in the spring,” Martin said. “And they would like see me camp. Coach Pruitt said he and Coach Ansley would like to work me out at camp.”

Martin currently holds offers from Tulane, UAB, Southern Miss, Troy and Jacksonville State. He’s already made unofficial visits to Mississippi State and Alabama. He will see LSU next weekend.

“I’m just looking for the opportunity to play as early as I can and the family feel. I don’t care about how far it is from home as long as where I am feels like home,” Martin said.

As Tennessee continues to evaluate Martin, he will continue to evaluate the Vols as he plans to return to Rocky Top next month for spring practice.