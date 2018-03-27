Calera, Alabama defensive back Trenton Yowe has been labeled one to watch in the class of 2020. He's seeing interest from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and was offered by Mississippi State this weekend. The week before he was in Knoxville to visit Rocky Top.

"My favorite part of it was the locker room and the stadium," Yowe said. "I got to spend time with the coaches and get their thoughts. They like my game and I think an offer is coming soon. They like the way I hit and play the ball in the air."

Yowe spent time with the staff and learned quickly they have high expectations in Knoxville. He found out they don't treat any player differently and that you have to earn everything in their program.

"I learned that they hold everyone to the same standard," Yowe said. "They don't let anyone be above someone else. They just told me that if I come there, then I have to earn my spot, but I could earn playing time early."

He spent time with Jeremy Pruitt, Charles Kelly and other defensive staff members. They are new to Rocky Top, but they were still able to teach him things about the orange and white.

"They taught me about he real tradition about the college," Yowe said. "Things I didn't know coming in. The traditions of Tennessee."



