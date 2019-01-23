Alabama DL commit 'very impressed' on first look at Tennessee
Jah-Marien Latham picked up a Tennessee offer in December, so a month later the Alabama defensive line commit jumped at the his chance to checkout Rocky Top on Saturday. The 3-star tackle from Pick...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news