Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 10:41:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama DL commit 'very impressed' on first look at Tennessee

Cjxxy9zvu4zibjr0khaz
Rivals.com
Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

Jah-Marien Latham picked up a Tennessee offer in December, so a month later the Alabama defensive line commit jumped at the his chance to checkout Rocky Top on Saturday. The 3-star tackle from Pick...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}