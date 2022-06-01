Alabama DL Hunter Osborne feels good vibes on Rocky Top

Trussville, Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne has been hearing from the Tennessee staff more and more. Friday and Saturday, he was in town for Rocky Topalooza and got the see what the Vols are about firsthand.

"It went amazingly," Osborne said. "Honestly it changed my views on Tennessee. I was already high on them, but this trip made everything that much better. I can't wait for my official visit next month."

So what made this trip so good?

"Just the time I got spend with the coaches and getting to see all the other recruits that were there," Osborne said. "Getting the chance to talk to some of the commits and hear why they chose Tennessee. The relationship I'm building with coach Heupel, coach Banks, Coach Garner and coach Chop, feels like a family"

Sitting down with Rodney Garner and Tim Banks was a chance to see how they see him fitting into the defense at Tennessee.

"He says I can play any position on the D-Line, I'm heavy handed throwing guys off making plays," Osborne said. "On our team, the defensive coordinator calls me one of the leaders and he sees me calling out plays and coach Banks recognizes that. He said they like that in me."



