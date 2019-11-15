News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 15:23:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Hoops Prospect A Football Target for Vols

Eric Cain • VolQuest
@_Cainer
Staff
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.

Trinity Bell is a star basketball player for Albertville High School who hadn’t played football since middle school prior to strapping up the chin strap this fall. Tennessee didn’t care. The footba...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}