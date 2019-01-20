Jackson Bratton has been committed to Alabama for 10 months, but the 4-star inside linebacker from the little town of Muscle Schoals, Ala., isn’t quite ready to shutdown his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker made his first visit to Tennessee on Saturday, attending the mini Junior Day and picking up an offer from the Vols while in town.

“The visit went great. I had a fun time," Bratton told VolQuest.

"It’s a really nice campus. I had a good time catching up with coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and the rest of the coaches. Coach (Kevin) Sherrer is the one who told me that I had an offer and then coach Pruitt and assured me that I had one and was wanted by Tennessee before I left to head home.”

Bratton committed to the Tide last March and has since seen interest from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Clemson and Tennessee, among others. The nation’s 244th prospect in the 2020 class remains solid to Alabama but is also “just trying to keep my options open to everyone. Just wherever the road takes me. See wherever this recruiting process leads me to.”

One of those stops was always going to be Tennessee because Bratton has known Pruitt before he ever emerged as a national recruit. They’ve maintained their relationship even after Pruitt left Alabama, and Saturday was a great opportunity to reconnect.

“I’ve known coach (Jeremy) Pruitt since my freshman year. He was the first coach who ever started talking to me when he was at Alabama,” Bratton said.

“It felt good to know I have an offer now because I love coach Pruitt. That whole coaching staff is top class. I feel like I have a connection with several of the coaches. It’s nice.”

Bratton, who runs a 4.6 40-yard dash, recorded 155 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior. He said Tennessee likes “my ability to play in the box against the run” and Bratton tries to emulate his game after another famous Alabama linebacker.

“Reuben Foster is my all-time favorite,” he said. “I love to sit there and watch his (highlights). You can learn a lot from him.”

Bratton plans on returning to Knoxville this spring for a practice and has a busy next few weeks, with trips to Alabama, Texas A&M (Feb. 2) and Clemson (Feb. 16).