Prattville (Ala.) receiver Kendrick Rogers spent part of the weekend competing in Gatlinburg in a 7-on-7 tournament. He spent his Saturday evening on Rocky Top checking out the Vols in a late unofficial visit.

“It was a good experience,” Rogers said. “It wasn’t like any other school like I have visited. It feels like a place that feels like home. It’s everything. The comfort level there. The facilities. It has a great feeling. I like Tennessee a lot.”

The 5-10, 170-pound receiver has seen his stock rise of late. The 2020 receiver has offers from Troy, South Alabama, UAB, Samford, and Southern Miss. A month or so ago, Rogers' recruiting hit a different level when he spoke with Vol receivers coach Tee Martin.

“Tennessee offered three or four weeks ago,” Rogers said. “When I got on the phone with coach Martin, I didn’t know what to say after he offered. I was silent for like 30 seconds. I hadn’t talked to them much and it was my first SEC offer. I was blown away by the offer.”

Rogers' stock is growing as more and more as schools see his playmaking ability.

“My quickness and what I could do with the ball in my hands,” Rogers said of what schools like about him. “I feel like I’m the type of player who can get off press, good burst and can make you miss.”

Rogers, who saw the Vols play last fall in his first trip to Rocky Top, plans to return to Knoxville later this month or early April to see a spring practice to learn more about offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s system, as well as Martin’s style of coaching. Clearly, the Vols have positioned themselves well with Rogers early in his recruitment.

“They show a lot of love. They are interested in you as people and not just as a player. They are always talking about how football last only so long so they work to coach you to be a better man not just a better football player.”