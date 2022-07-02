Alabama transfer infielder Zane Denton commits to Tennessee

Alabama transfer infielder Zane Denton committed to Tennessee on Saturday, the Brentwood, Tennessee native announced on social media.

Denton was Alabama's everyday third baseman this past season, starting all 58 games. He hit .263 and led the Tide in home runs (13), RBIs (48) and total bases (112), while ranking third in doubles (12) and slugging percentage (.483).

It was his second full season as Alabama's starting third baseman. Denton played the hot corner for the Tide in 2021, starting 53 games at third and five at first as he earned All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

As a sophomore that season, Denton led Alabama with a .308 batting average to go along with 10 doubles and 10 home runs. Denton drew a team-high 35 walks while also leading the Tide in on-base percentage (.405). He ranked second on the team in hits and runs scored (40), and also tied for second in RBIs (40).

Denton attended Ravenwood High School in Brentwood. He was a top-rated third baseman coming out and was ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Tennessee by Perfect Game USA and Prep Baseball Report. He was also considered the No. 10 third baseman nationally in the 2019 recruiting class by PG USA.

Tennessee has now received commitments from three transfers this offseason.

Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna committed to the Vols back in June to give them their first commitment from the portal. Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander then chose the Vols earlier this week.

Denton's commitment comes at a position of need for Tennessee, as third baseman Trey Lipscomb is expected to be a top pick in the MLB Draft later this month following a breakout season.