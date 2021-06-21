Alcoa offensive lineman Lance Williams camps with Vols

“I really like it here and it’s close to home. He’s a good coach and I really enjoyed being coached up by him.”

“It was great,” Williams told Volquest. “Coach Elarbee said I did good and it was a good camp. He likes how I play.

An offer from Tennessee would mean quite a bit to Williams and he’s hoping a recent trip to campus to camp with the Vols is one of the first steps in earning that offer.

The 2023 lineman from nearby Alcoa High School has been around Tennessee all his life. His mom graduated from UT and he’s grown up a fan of the Vols.

Tennessee took Williams on a tour of the facility following camp before he then took photos in UT gear at Neyland Stadium with his family.

While all of that is fun, the 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. lineman was more focused on showing Elarbee and the Vols how he can move around.

“I was expecting to have some good competition and I did,” Williams said. “We did good in the one-on-ones and I had a couple of friends here from close schools and I had a good time.

“He liked how I was flexible and how I could move and how I can stay in front. They also like the aggressive streak that I have to me.”

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel even made sure to seek out Williams during the camp. Afterwards, Williams and his family had a “great” conversation with Elarbee.

“Coach Heupel was telling me good job on my one-on-ones and that he liked me being out here,” Williams said. “It means a lot to my Momma because she graduated from here. And it meant a lot to me too because I’ve always been a Tennessee fan.”

Williams currently possesses eight offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Newberry.

The Alcoa product has visited Clemson, Auburn, Kentucky and Georgia Tech to this point in the summer in addition to his trip to see the Vols.