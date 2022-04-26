Alcoa's Eli Owens details offer from 'dream school' Tennessee

It’s been a big week for local athlete Eli Owens. The 2025 tight end attends nearby Alcoa High School – and on Monday – the rising sophomore received an early offer from his hometown school. “I’m sitting in the middle of weight training, just got done with a set, and my coach calls me over and hands me the phone,” Owens recalled. “He tells me it’s coach [Josh] Heupel and my face just lights up. “Coach Heupel told me he’s been watching me from afar and said he’s been told that I’m a hard worker. He said I could really help them out when I’m old enough to get there. Then he offered me. I went crazy, to say the least.” The 3-A powerhouse in Tennessee, Alcoa sits just over 10 miles southeast from The Hill. For Owens, it’s Big Orange Country everywhere he turns. “Growing up, I’ve always been a Tennessee fan. I guess you could say Tennessee is my dream school,” Owens told Volquest. “The feeling I had when coach Heupel said he wanted to offer me a scholarship – it was unmatched. Having the opportunity to play at the school that I’ve always wanted to play for, I’m at a loss for words. It’s incredible.”

It’s extremely early in the process for the standout tight end. The Vols were actually one of three teams who offered Owens on Monday as Cincinnati and Central Michigan followed suit. At week’s end, the prospect has five total with Michigan and Eastern Kentucky have also offered. As a freshman in 2021, Owens hauled in 12 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the traditional run-heave offensive scheme under former head coach, Gary Rankin. He stands in at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and will likely see some action on defense next season and in the future. Owens competes in 7-on-7 with Tennessee Wolfpack and is a part of the National Playmakers Academy. There’s a lot of green grass ahead for the young prospect, but he already learned on the fly this past fall. Those lessons, coupled with his raw talent, has put him in the position he is in now – receiving offers.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WZXJ5IGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gc2F5IHRoYXQgSSBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVk IGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVEhFIFVOSVZFUlNJVFkgT0YgVEVOTkVTU0VFISEh ISEh8J+foOKaqu+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nv YWNoam9zaGhldXBlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3No aGV1cGVsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FsY29h Zm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFsY29hZm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2Nvb3AxOTE0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzY29vcDE5MTQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNFQ19SZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOQ0VDX1JlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmV5b25kX2dyaW5kP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBiZXlvbmRfZ3JpbmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd29sZnBhY2s3b243P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3b2xm cGFjazdvbjc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DOXlBZ3AwSlk2 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQzl5QWdwMEpZNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBF bGkgT3dlbnMgKEBFbGlfT3dlbnMxOSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlfT3dlbnMxOS9zdGF0dXMvMTUxODYzMDk4OTc4NTkzMTc4 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK