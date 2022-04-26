Alcoa's Eli Owens details offer from 'dream school' Tennessee
It’s been a big week for local athlete Eli Owens.
The 2025 tight end attends nearby Alcoa High School – and on Monday – the rising sophomore received an early offer from his hometown school.
“I’m sitting in the middle of weight training, just got done with a set, and my coach calls me over and hands me the phone,” Owens recalled. “He tells me it’s coach [Josh] Heupel and my face just lights up.
“Coach Heupel told me he’s been watching me from afar and said he’s been told that I’m a hard worker. He said I could really help them out when I’m old enough to get there. Then he offered me. I went crazy, to say the least.”
The 3-A powerhouse in Tennessee, Alcoa sits just over 10 miles southeast from The Hill. For Owens, it’s Big Orange Country everywhere he turns.
“Growing up, I’ve always been a Tennessee fan. I guess you could say Tennessee is my dream school,” Owens told Volquest. “The feeling I had when coach Heupel said he wanted to offer me a scholarship – it was unmatched. Having the opportunity to play at the school that I’ve always wanted to play for, I’m at a loss for words. It’s incredible.”
It’s extremely early in the process for the standout tight end. The Vols were actually one of three teams who offered Owens on Monday as Cincinnati and Central Michigan followed suit. At week’s end, the prospect has five total with Michigan and Eastern Kentucky have also offered.
As a freshman in 2021, Owens hauled in 12 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the traditional run-heave offensive scheme under former head coach, Gary Rankin. He stands in at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and will likely see some action on defense next season and in the future.
Owens competes in 7-on-7 with Tennessee Wolfpack and is a part of the National Playmakers Academy. There’s a lot of green grass ahead for the young prospect, but he already learned on the fly this past fall. Those lessons, coupled with his raw talent, has put him in the position he is in now – receiving offers.
“For me, there were some things I struggled with in leverage,” the tight end admitted. “At the beginning of the season, I didn’t really understand the leverage point, but as the season went on – I got that down. Some coaches have mentioned how they like the way I blocked this past year. The fact that I am capable of doing both [pass-catching as well] has persuaded some coaches to offer me [this early].”
Owens was in house for the Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium in October and camped with the Volunteers last summer. He plans to do so again in the month of June. This spring, the tight end has made stops at Michigan, Michigan State, Central Michigan and Toledo.
Tennessee is in great shape early with the local standout as programs from around the country will soon fill up his offer sheet. With great size and athletic ability, Owens will be one of the best prep players in the state for the next three seasons.
The Vols must continue building the relationship over the next few years and get him back on campus as much as possible.