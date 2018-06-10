"Nobody would really understand the relationship that coach Kelly and I have," Bogle said. "It's just a bond and if I ever needed anything, I feel like I could pick up the phone and call him with no hesitation. He's been recruiting me since he was at FSU and we've been close ever since."

Part of the love for Tennessee stems from his relationship with safeties coach Charles Kelly, who recruits his area of south Florida. The veteran Kelly has a way with kids because of his old-school laid back demeanor. It resonates and has left Bogle feeling like he can count on Kelly for anything.

"I've now been to Tennessee twice and it has been good every time," Bogle said. "The fans are ridiculous because they show so much love. The official was great, but this weekend was good too. I had the chance to talk to a couple of players and it's like a family there because I know most of them."

When Fort Lauderdale, Florida defensive end Khris Bogle left Tennessee after his official visit in April, you knew Tennessee had left an impression on him. But many wondered if the visit was simply just to early to keep the momentum. Fast forward two months and he was back on Rocky Top as an un-official visitor.

There has been an all out attack on some of the best players in the country under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt. This staff has hit the ground running and Bogle has felt like he was a top priority since Kelly first reached out to him after joining Pruitt's staff.

"I think I'm a big target for coach Pruitt," Bogle said. "It's been all love since we met and I only have that same kind of relationship with just a couple of other head coaches like I do with coach Pruitt."

Bogle didn't want to reveal the other head coaches that he is close to, but did reveal his time with the players this weekend gave him a good vibe as far as the players he would be playing with here potentially.

"I spent time with (Nigel) Warrior, Brandon (Johnson) and (Shawn) Shamburger," Bogle said. "I've known them for some time so that makes it easier when we hang out. They just told me they are ready to compete and they are glad this coaching staff is here and they are something special."

Pruitt and company need pass rushers and the long and athletic sunshine state native fits that right down to a T. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he is explosive coming off the edge which makes him versatile in a 3-4 scheme.

"I try to use my speed to get around the tackle," Bogle said. "Some of them are big, but they don't have the footwork that I have. I think I can play either because I can play with my hand on the ground or stand up."

Clemson, Florida State, Miami and other to programs remain near the top for Bogle as he starts to take a long look at narrowing his list of schools heading into his senior season.