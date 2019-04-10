After a turbulent two years at Georgia, Deangelo Gibbs is taking full advantage of his fresh start at Tennessee.

Still, the former blue-chip recruit still doesn’t have a long-term home just yet, at least not positionally.

Gibbs spent the first nine days of spring practice on offense, showcasing the same ability that made him a star recruit at Grayson. But the 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete was mostly recruited — by UGA, Tennessee and Jeremy Pruitt and new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley at Alabama — to play defense, either safety or nickel. He flipped sides of the ball last week and will work with Pruitt and Ansley the rest of the spring.

Then the tug-of-war is on. Gibbs’ ultimate position at Tennessee will be debated all summer, with new wideouts coach Tee Martin saying Tuesday he’ll actively “campaign.”

“I thought the young man displayed speed. He has good hands, has big, strong hands. He has athletic ability and he can stretch the field, made some big catches at times,” Martin said.

“He was physical blocking. There’s a good skill set there for an offensive player.

“But at the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for our overall football team. If there’s help that’s needed in the secondary, they pulled him over to the secondary and he went and made an interception in the scrimmage with one hand.

Who knows? But I’m always going to fight for the receiving room and try to get the best players in there. And if he stays on defense, we’ll go out in recruiting and try to fill the room, fill that void in recruiting.”