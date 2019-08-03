Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has contended two things consistently since he has been here when it comes to his defense.

One, is that it's not that complicated to learn and two, the more you do something the better you become at it.

The first notion is highly debatable. The second seems to be a given if you listen to the Vol defensive coaches.

“I think their football IQ has improved (since the spring),” defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley said. “I think that’s the thing that sticks out the most.”

A season ago, for players it was about surviving as they learned their position. Now, linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer said his position group is not surviving individually they are helping him coach.

“The first year, every day is a new day till you get to the first day of the second year no matter whether it’s offense, defense, or special teams or whatever. I think our kids can anticipate a little bit of what’s going to happen which helps our young guys as they come in,” Sherrer said. “Last year you had one coach at each position. Now you may have 8 coaches plus the assistant because the older guys can help bring the young guys along as well.

“Last year new words or terminology would come in and they would have that blank look. Now, it’s like they know. So you are now working on getting the young guys to understand what they mean. A lot of it is just the interaction that we have.”

Ansley has witnessed the growth from Year 1 to Year 2 in the defense first-hand in his time at Alabama. Ansley said hearing the jargon over the course of time simply allow guys to see things quicker and play faster.

“It improves because guys are a year older in the scheme one,” Ansley said of the improved IQ of his unit. “Going through spring and having acclimated practices in the summer you can get around them and develop them a little bit more. I think the familiarity with the scheme and the coaching staff helps guys calm down, take a deep breath and see things clearer.”

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said Day 1 was a positive in terms of retention by his somewhat veteran team that will rely on playing of youth.

Over the course of the next week, Pruitt and Ansley will continue to install concepts as they put in their system. Sherrer said he will be able to tell how guys are getting it based on how guys talk.

“It’s a new language. Everyday a new word or words is presented to them. So you try to get ahead of it. As they start to interact and talk back and forth with you that’s when you start to know they are starting to understand the concepts and the language they are speaking,” Sherrer said.

Added Pruitt, “I think it’s pretty obvious the one’s who have practiced here before and were on last years team. They are much further ahead than the guys that just got here. That’s usually always the case. The guys that just got here they have to catch up and catch up in a hurry. We have some guys who have a really good understanding of what we are trying to get done. It will grow as camp does. We just have to keep working hard, coach them up and they will get there.”