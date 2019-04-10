First-year defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley didn’t declare his defense the ’85 Chicago Bears on Tuesday, but Jeremy Pruitt’s new defensive leader didn’t sound like Lou Holtz in poor mouthing his unit either.

In fact, with two practices to go this spring, Ansley likes some parts of defensive unit after a month of work.

“I think we have a lot of talent,” Ansley said. “We are built from the back end forward. We have some seniors up front who have played a lot of football. Darrell Taylor being one. He’s done a really nice job this spring. Daniel Bituli in the middle has done a nice job quarterbacking the defense getting us in and out of checks. He’s done a really good job of leading by example.

“Then when you look at the back end with Nigel Warrior and Baylen Buchanan both those guys are out there being consistent leaders. We have plenty enough talent to be successful on the defensive side of the ball.”

One of Jeremy Pruitt’s defensive values is that you build your defense starting with the guys furtherest from the ball and move inward. If you have two cornerbacks who can play man-to-man defense then you can do anything you want with your front-seven. Two of the defense's most experienced players are two sophomores Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor.

“I think coach Pruitt did a really good job developing those guys last year,” Ansley offered. “Both those guys played a ton of ball as a freshman so they are not learning on the job any more. It’s about fine tuning their details and techniques. And going out every single day and mastering those techniques. They are both ultra competitive. They both have unique skillsets and are very different. The both play corner very different and the both are very effective. So we are looking for those guys to be the cornerstone of the defense moving forward.”

While corner should be the defensive strength, the defensive front is still a question. Two Saturday’s ago, the defense got pushed around a great deal. In the second scrimmage last Saturday, the defensive front held their own as they played with more effort, intensity and physicality. Ansley said he likes some of he things he has seen from the defensive front, but acknowledged they need a great summer.

“Jon Mincey has done a good job of developing. He didn’t play a lot last year but he’s a guy out there working hard every day and maximizing his ability. Emmmit (Gooden) has been kind of the rock inside. We have a bunch of other guys. Butler has done a really good job inside. Aubrey Soloman is working hard trying to master his position. All of those guys are working hard. We need them to keep working hard to finish the spring and this summer to come in this fall ready to go.”

Tennessee’s first-year defensive coordinator is already, ready to go. Ready to call plays as a newbie. But don’t look for any radical differences.

“We are going to run the defense through coach Pruitt’s vision. We all have the same philosophy. The same personality. The main thing we want to see with our guys when we turn on the game is guys flying and we want to play clean football. If we do that we give our chance successful in the SEC.”

Success that Ansley believes they have the talent to achieve. Achievement that can only come from the outside inward.