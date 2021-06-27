Antonio Kite surprised by visit to Rocky Top

Four star defensive back Antonio Kite admits he didn’t know what to expect on his official visit to Tennessee. The Anniston , Alabama native said he has heard plenty of negative surrounding the Vols, but found Rocky Top to his liking.

“I didn’t expect it to be that great but it is,” Kite said. “A lot of people had told me that Tennessee wasn’t a good place, but it was great.”

The 6-2, 180 defensive back said what he liked about Tennessee was the personality.

The people and the players are what stands out,” Kite offered. “ I just feel at home there.”

Kite was hosted by defensive backs Kenneth George and Tre Flowers.

“They told me that from the previous staff this staff is different,” Kite said. “They said this staff coaches you hard but are there for you when tough times happen.”

Kite has now seen Tennessee, South Carolina and UCF officially this month. He plans to use his final two visits in the fall with one trip to Alabama but he’s unsure about the final visit. Kite said he plans to make a decision in December. A decision that will be based off feel.

“Mostly where I feel at home,” Kite said of the factors in his decision. “Whatever school I pick is going to be a great school with great facilities and everything because it’s the SEC. So for me it’s going about where I feel like is home.”

Kite said he speaks with head coach Josh Heupel, as well as Willie Martinez and Tim Banks on a regular basis and that he will see Tennessee again before deciding.

“I’m coming back for a game this fall, maybe Georgia,” Kite said. “They didn’t pressure me at all. They just told me how great things are and the direction they are going.”