Hazen, Arkansas athlete Blayne Toll is poised for a monster spring and summer on the recruiting trail. He continues to pick up more and more offers and has seen his recruitment really blow up over the last few months.

"My recruitment is going well," Toll said. "It's really cool to be able to go to all these places. I'm from a small town and so this experience has been really cool."

Some schools want him as a tight end and others see him being more of a playmaker on the defensive side. Tennessee likes him in both spots, but when push comes to shove, Toll says they like him as a defender. The Tennessee staff has made it clear they are looking for quality defensive linemen in the class of 2020 and he could help early.

"I know a little bit about Tennessee," Toll said. "What I really like is that I'd probably have a good shot to start my first year because they are recruiting me to play defensive end and they need help on the defensive line. That would be really cool to play early."

So what is that Tennessee likes about Toll's game? Well the fact that he has played nearly every position on the field is certainly a start.

"They like my versatility," Toll said. "They like that I play quarterback in high school and play on both sides of the ball. I've basically played everywhere on offense. That's what I've been doing my whole life. I've played several different positions growing up."