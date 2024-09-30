TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This will feature Razorback fans coordinating red and white clothing to create a striped design of the stadium. This is similar to when Tennessee 'checkers' Neyland Stadium for big games.

Arkansas has called for a 'stripe out' against the Vols.

When fourth-ranked Tennessee arrives in Fayetteville to play Arkansas , it will be greeted by a Razorback fanbase striping Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Striping the stadium has worked as recently as Arkansas' game against Texas in 2021. The No. 21 Razorbacks downed the unranked Longhorns 40-21.

After the game, Arkansas fans rushed the field in celebration.

Tennessee has met the Razorbacks 19 times in school history and own a 13-6 advantage in the series. However, the Vols have dropped three-straight games dating back to 2011.

This will be the first time Josh Heupel will coach Tennessee against Arkansas, though.

The Vols have not won in Fayetteville since 2001. The last win in the series for Tennessee came in 2007 in Knoxville.

The most famous game of the series took place in the 1998 championship run when the Razorbacks 'stumbled and fumbled' to hand the ball back to the Vols who went on an ensuing game-winning drive to remain undefeated.

Tennessee and Arkansas played yearly from 1992-2002. In that span, the Vols went 9-2 with the only losses coming in 1992 in Knoxville and 1999 in Fayetteville.