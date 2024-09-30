PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Arkansas to have 'stripe out' while hosting Tennessee football

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans run onto the field after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

When fourth-ranked Tennessee arrives in Fayetteville to play Arkansas, it will be greeted by a Razorback fanbase striping Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas has called for a 'stripe out' against the Vols.

This will feature Razorback fans coordinating red and white clothing to create a striped design of the stadium. This is similar to when Tennessee 'checkers' Neyland Stadium for big games.

Striping the stadium has worked as recently as Arkansas' game against Texas in 2021. The No. 21 Razorbacks downed the unranked Longhorns 40-21.

After the game, Arkansas fans rushed the field in celebration.

Tennessee has met the Razorbacks 19 times in school history and own a 13-6 advantage in the series. However, the Vols have dropped three-straight games dating back to 2011.

This will be the first time Josh Heupel will coach Tennessee against Arkansas, though.

The Vols have not won in Fayetteville since 2001. The last win in the series for Tennessee came in 2007 in Knoxville.

The most famous game of the series took place in the 1998 championship run when the Razorbacks 'stumbled and fumbled' to hand the ball back to the Vols who went on an ensuing game-winning drive to remain undefeated.

Tennessee and Arkansas played yearly from 1992-2002. In that span, the Vols went 9-2 with the only losses coming in 1992 in Knoxville and 1999 in Fayetteville.

