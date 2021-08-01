Arkansas wideout impresses in personal workout, earns Vol offer

Arkansas wide receiver Charles Nimrod came to Knoxville to earn an offer on Saturday. He did just that in a personal workout with the Tennessee staff.

"It was a super cool visit," Nimrod said. "I went through a workout with coach Burns and just getting to be around the staff and see all the facilities was fun."

The Bentonville native has been talking to Tennessee for the last several weeks, but they had yet to pull the trigger. He took a chance and bet on himself and came out a winner with the offer.

"It was really big because I hadn't gotten an offer," Nimrod said. "Then after they told me they liked what they saw and wanted to offer me. It also gives me a feel for how he coaches and approaches things."

And the chance to get coached by Burns was something that made the decision even sweeter. Burns, also a native of the Natural state showed Nimrod how he likes things and how he will coach him if he chooses Tennessee.

"It means a lot because I came here and earned it," Nimrod said. "it's Tennessee. It's a dream come true and they are in the SEC. Coach Burns is from Arkansas and has came through the same thing I have and has been successful."