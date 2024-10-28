As College Football Playoff rankings loom, Vols look to bolster resume

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

The topic is unavoidable. As the calendar flips to November, No. 7 Tennessee is in the newly-expanded 12-team College Football Playoff picture entering the second half of its 2024 season, but teams with similar records are pleading similar cases as the Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC). TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee's resume includes one loss--on the road at Arkansas nearly a month ago. But the Vols have beaten a seemingly improving Florida team and a ranked Alabama team since then with games against No. 2 Georgia and fringe top-25 Vanderbilt remaining. Three days before the initial playoff rankings are released on Nov. 5, Tennessee will look to bolster its postseason resume and create some separation against Kentucky (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

"You make your case by going and controlling what you control, which is your performance on Saturday," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. "Your preparation takes you there. We’re halfway through the conference schedule, there’s a ton of football. If you’re worried about the end result, you’re going to make the mistakes you can’t afford on the way to the end. "And for us, being present, being in the now, preparing in a great way, continuing to grow as a football team." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said to kickoff Tennessee-Kentucky week Tennessee' hiccup in Fayetteville earlier this month left it with few mistakes that it can afford over the next five games. Winning out would be the most certain route to making the cut. That scenario would have the Vols beating Georgia on the road on Nov. 16, which would also likely mean a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in December. That extra game, regardless of the result, could be enough too when stacked up against other teams' resumes to that point. A loss to the Bulldogs would make it harder in the event that a number other Power 4 teams end the regular season with 10 wins and two losses.