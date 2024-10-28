As College Football Playoff rankings loom, Vols look to bolster resume

The topic is unavoidable.
As the calendar flips to November, No. 7 Tennessee is in the newly-expanded 12-team College Football Playoff picture entering the second half of its 2024 season, but teams with similar records are pleading similar cases as the Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC).
Tennessee's resume includes one loss--on the road at Arkansas nearly a month ago. But the Vols have beaten a seemingly improving Florida team and a ranked Alabama team since then with games against No. 2 Georgia and fringe top-25 Vanderbilt remaining.
Three days before the initial playoff rankings are released on Nov. 5, Tennessee will look to bolster its postseason resume and create some separation against Kentucky (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
"You make your case by going and controlling what you control, which is your performance on Saturday," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. "Your preparation takes you there. We’re halfway through the conference schedule, there’s a ton of football. If you’re worried about the end result, you’re going to make the mistakes you can’t afford on the way to the end.
"And for us, being present, being in the now, preparing in a great way, continuing to grow as a football team."
Tennessee' hiccup in Fayetteville earlier this month left it with few mistakes that it can afford over the next five games. Winning out would be the most certain route to making the cut.
That scenario would have the Vols beating Georgia on the road on Nov. 16, which would also likely mean a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in December. That extra game, regardless of the result, could be enough too when stacked up against other teams' resumes to that point.
A loss to the Bulldogs would make it harder in the event that a number other Power 4 teams end the regular season with 10 wins and two losses.
Tennessee will certainly have the defensive edge over its remaining opponents. In fact, the Vols are in the position they are in because of their defense, which is ranked third nationally in total defense, holding teams to just 259.0 yards per game.
That defense gave Tennessee a chance to win at Arkansas and gave the offense chance after chance in second half comeback wins vs. Florida and Alabama.
What cost Tennessee against the Razorbacks and nearly cost them the last two weeks was slow starts offensively, something it can ill-afford the rest of the way. The Vols have been shutout in the first half in each of its last three games, the result of an inconsistent passing game and struggles on the offensive line.
"There’s not just one thing," Heupel said. "You look a week ago against Alabama, turnovers on a couple possessions, missed field goals, execution, taking sacks in the red zone. It’s a combination of all of us being a little bit better, coaches and players together."
Nico Iamaleava showed signs of improvement in the second half against Alabama, making two key throws on scoring drives, including the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Coupling an improved passing game with the record-setting season that running back Dylan Sampson has provided is key to Tennessee being more complete and its path to the playoff.
"You guys hear me say it, players hear me say it. Good teams continue to get better," Heupel said. "Our best football is still out in front of us. We got to go chase that."
