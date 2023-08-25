There is plenty of experience available with Young's backup in senior Roman Harrison at LEO and Tyler Baron at the other end. The interior includes Omari Thomas and Arizona State transfer Omarr Norman-Lott at tackle.

Where Tennessee was the most consistent was up front, limiting opponents to 115.8 rushing yards per game but with Byron Young now in the NFL, the unit is looking to improve in the pass rush.

The Vols showed improvement a year ago, boasting one of the top run defenses in the SEC while managing to get off of the field on third down and with much of their production back with a plethora of depth, Tim Banks ' group is expected to take another step in 2023.

Three years of building up the Tennessee defense is beginning to bear fruit.

As Tennessee turns its attention from three weeks of fall camp to game preparation for Virginia next Saturday, Banks has a better idea of the Vols' ability to get to the quarterback.

"(The interior) starts with (Thomas)," Banks said. "We think he has improved a ton. He's obviously a big body guy and he's showing some versatility in terms of what we ask him to do. (Norman-Lott) is another guy that obviously just got here in the spring that we're super excited about as well.

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football defensive coordinator Tim Banks speaks with the media

"So, yeah we feel like we'll have some guys in the interior that will be able to push the pocket and affect the quarterback that way."

Thomas started 13 games at tackle last season and tied for third on the defense with four pass breakups, four quarterbacks hurries, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Norman-Lott logged 14 tackles and a pair of sacks at Arizona State in 2022.

Off the edge, Harrison brings the most experience.

He has played in 47 games over four years and had his most productive campaign last season with career highs in tackles with 39 as well as 7.0 TFLs and three sacks and Baron appeared in every game.

Behind them, Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. will factor more into the rotation as they move up the depth chart after contributing as freshmen.

"I think (Josephs and Pearce) have gotten significantly better," Banks said. "Really, their roles have grown. Things we're asking them to do have grown. I think that we basically gave a pass for as freshmen, they won't get those passes this year. We expect those guys to grow.

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football's OC and DC comments to the media

"Any of the guys, really your first year, your second year it should be some growth. And both of those guys have shown that. We're excited about their future this season."

Tennessee's first test in pass rush will be against recently named Virginia starter Tony Muskett who passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns at Monmouth last season.

He will be tasked with trying to improve a Virginia offense that ranked 103rd nationally.

"We had a chance to watch (Muskett) earlier this month. Really good player," Banks said. "He played really well (at Monmouth) for those guys and showed some athleticism. Really good touch on the deep balls. I can see why those guys went and got him and I can see why those guys named him the starter...

"He's gotten our attention and we know we're going to have to be at our best to be able to have a good game against him."