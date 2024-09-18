As SEC play looms, Tennessee's confidence in DeSean Bishop growing

De’Rail Sims hardly ever sees DeSean Bishop without it.

Bishop, Tennessee’s redshirt freshman running back that has burst onto the scene in the Vols’ run game as of late, carries a notebook with him everywhere he goes inside the team facility.

Inside it are notes and details from team meetings and answers to questions he asks. It’s likely a reason that Bishop, a Knoxville product and walk on, has been able to make the most of his reps three games into the 2024 season.

It’s also one reason why Sims hasn’t been surprised by his progress and the role he has earned for himself.

"Nothing surprises me with him. He does a really good job in his preparation standpoint, the way he goes and attacks," Sims said. "He constantly has a notebook with him from the time he walks into the building until the time that he leaves. He constantly takes notes throughout whatever meetings he is in. In practice, he goes after it. He does a phenomenal job of being able to attack that. The confidence factor, we've always had confidence.

"Seeing the confidence in him in terms of growing every single day, you can tell that by the way he answers questions. The confidence factor of him has grown tremendously."