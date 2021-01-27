VolQuest - At Tennessee, it's about more than ball plays

In this day and age of scoring points in college football, new Vol AD Danny White has hired a master in Josh Heupel.

In his two-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Missouri, Heupel’s offense averaged 31 points (and more than 500 yards) per game. In his first year at Central Florida in 2018, the Golden Knights averaged 43 points a game. In 2019, it was again 43 points a game. In 2020, the scoring averaged dipped to 42.2 points a game.

In three seasons at Central Florida, Heupel’s teams scored below 30 points just three times.

Tennessee needs to be more exciting on offense. Heupel’s history says they will be. Danny White likes an exciting brand of football which is why he hired up-and-coming offensive coordinators in Scott Frost and Heupel as his UCF head coaches.

By the numbers, history says the Vols are getting ready to score.

For the Big Orange that’s a good starting place, but that’s not the be-all-fix. After all, they just fired a guy who history said could stop people from scoring.

The challenge for Josh Heupel extends well past scoring points and, for me, there are three keys that will dictate success…

One, what does Heupel’s defense look like? In 2020, Central Florida averaged more total yards a game than Alabama did. But they couldn’t stop anyone. They were 123rd defensively in total yards allowed.

Much like you can’t consistently win games 17-14, you can’t consistently win SEC games 52-48. You have to slow people down SOME if you are going to win. At the very least, you have to get the ball back for your offense.

So digging more deeply into question one: Who leads Heupel’s defense? Could he keep Kevin Steele? Would Steele listen? Heupel should try to keep Steele. Beyond coordinator, what does his defensive staff look like?

Two, can Heupel recruit at this level? We all know “it’s about the Jimmys and Joes” in the SEC. The teams in the college football playoff each year are the most talented teams. There’s no cinderallas in the SEC. And there’s no out-scheming everyone in this league. Steve Sarkisian did a great job as Alabama’s OC, but he clearly had the most talent to work with as well. Same the year before with Joe Brady at LSU. Scheme is important---Jeff Lebby and Lane Kiffin did a great job at Ole Miss in 2020---but if you are going to compete the way Vol fans expect, then you gotta improve the roster and recruit like hell.

Heupel doesn’t arrive Knoxville known for his recruiting prowess. He has to recruit better himself and has to assemble a staff of real recruiters. The class of 2022 in the state of Tennessee is of vital importance and Heupel is way behind as Central Florida hasn’t recruited the Volunteer state (they didn’t need to with their locale). Heupel has to figure out the Tennessee recruiting equation YESTERDAY.

Three, can the first-time, Power 5 head coach handle everything that’s coming with this job? This job is hard. It’s not a bad job, but it’s a hard job. It’s why big-name people have said “no” in recent searches. It’s why some simply were not interested in the job over the last four days.

Expectations are high, patience is beyond thin. Criticisms are unwavering and the NCAA cloud is just starting to hover. For all the excitement of Heupel’s offense, the biggest challenge for Tennessee’s new coach is to lead.

Heupel must have a clear message. Must stay on point with that message. Must work key relationships on- and off-campus. Must mend some fences and must do so immediately.

Josh Heupel isn’t the hire Tennessee fans anticipated. His acceptance is going to be centered around wins. It’s not his fault, but the Big Orange Nation wants proof. Tennessee fans have heard slogans. They have heard the promises. They wants results.

What the three points that I am bringing up emphasize for Joshua Kenneth Heupel is that his new job at Tennessee is going to be about a lot more than scoring points. Now that he’s in the SEC, he has to be an outstanding HEAD COACH. He has to manage every aspect of a Tennessee program that needs a lot of attention. That’s a very different challenge that what he has had in Orlando.

Heupel must learn quickly that he is now in staffing, problem-solving, management, big-time sales in multiple areas and public relations. Some days as Tennessee’s head coach, you don’t get to draw up one ball play---not if you are doing the job properly.