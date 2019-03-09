Florence, Alabama athlete Damarcus Beckwith has been looking forward to visiting Tennessee for quite sometime. The versatile offensive weapon finally found his way to Rocky Top on Saturday to take in Tennessee's spring practice and the 3-star athlete walked away impressed.

"It was a good visit," Beckwith told Volquest.

"I enjoyed the practice and it as kind of like our practice in high school. It gave me a good feel for everything. It made me feel like I could adapt to their practice because it's so similar."

Beckwith plays quarterback for Florence (Ala.), but also is used in different ways. Much like his future, versatility will be his greatest asset.

So what was it that caught his eye? Mostly all the positions that he could play at the next level.

"It was fast-paced," Beckwith said. "I was watching all the skill groups. I was watching the receivers, running backs and quarterbacks."

After watching practice and doing the customary visit photo shoot in Tennessee orange, Beckwith sat down with the Tennessee staff. It was a great opportunity to see how much Tennessee covets the north Alabama baller.

"Basically, they told me that I'm a threat at any position," Beckwith said. "They said that they would want to get the ball in my hands because they think I can do a lot of things with it. I liked hearing they see me as a playmaker."

A playmaker that can help Tennessee's offense for years to come and that was basically the pitch from offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

"That was what Chaney said," Beckwith said. "He told me they need more playmakers and that I can help them in multiple spots."

In charge of recruiting Beckwith is offensive line coach Will Friend. Beckwith respects the veteran assistant because he was one of the first coaches to see his potential.

"He was the first person to talk to me when he started recruiting me," Beckwith said. "He was the first person to reach out when I first started getting recruited. He's a straight up person and really cool. I feel like I can trust him and he's not just a coach."