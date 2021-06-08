Audavion Collins recaps brief Knoxville stop, previews upcoming OV

Newton defensive back Audavion Collins is about to enter official visit season. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete will check out Michigan State this weekend, the Vols on June 18 and then Oregon State the week following. UCF might get a visit as well – but the 2022 prospect wants to make a commitment sometime before fall. “I’ll be wanting to commit maybe a couple of weeks after my officials or right before the season starts,” Collins told Volquest this week. “But I did get my first look at Tennessee on Friday and I loved it. Can’t wait to get back to Knoxville.” Collins tagged along with two teammates who were competing in Friday’s ‘Night at Neyland’ camp. Instead of camping with the other prospects, the versatile defensive back worked out privately with some of Tennessee’s coaches – impressing in the 40-yard dash. “I ran a 4.4 in the 40,” Collins exclaimed. “I think it went really well. Coach [Willie] Martinez coached me up a little bit – going through DB drills. “After the workout, I was able to see some of the facilities and got a peak of the baseball game going on. The atmosphere was incredible – but overall, it was a short trip there and back. I look forward to getting back up there to spend some more time.”

Collins said he could envision himself playing in Neyland Stadium and that the Vols are in it for the final push. What does he want to see in Tennessee and other programs during these officials coming up? “I need to spend some more time with the head coaches,” the prospect said. “That’s the most important key for me. I’ll want to hang out with the players and ask them questions about the program. Tennessee talks to me every week and I’ve talked to coach [Josh] Heupel on the phone, but I’ll want to hang out with him up there.” A busy man Friday night, Heupel never crossed paths with Collins during the short tenure he was on campus – but will likely do so in two weeks when he’s back up for an official. The three-star from Covington, Ga. has around 20 offers to date and is the 82nd-rated player in the state for the class of 2022. He owns a Rivals rating of 5.5 and offers plenty of what the Tennessee coaching staff is looking for.

“Coach Martinez is a really cool dude and we talk a lot more than just football,” the prospect said. “He likes my speed a lot and how I go about playing the game. He likes my technique and how I can play all over the field. The 2020 All-State player for the 7-A classification plays all three spots in the secondary. He played safety and slot corner as a junior – as well as wide receiver on the offensive end. “I liked being up there but I’m ready to go back and check it out even more,” Collins concluded. I don’t know a whole lot about the Vols other than the coaching staff, but I love Tennessee. The staff is amazing and coach Martinez is great. “The fan base goes crazy. Coach Heupel is awesome and I’ve enjoyed talking with him. He and the others check up on me a lot.”