Ball movement and steals key to Vols' newfound success

Tennessee's offense a month ago was nearly impossible to watch.

In mid-January, the Vols were 2-3 in conference play and coming off back-to-back embarrassing losses on the road. A 79-67 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, and a 107-79 loss to Kentucky in Lexington, respectively.

The loss to the Cats particularly highlighted the offensive struggles.

A month later to the day, however, the script flipped. The Vols upset No. 4 Kentucky 76-63, dominating the Cats from start-to-finish.

“We had no chance (at Rupp),” Barnes said after the win on Tuesday. “We know they played great up there. They got out early and ran really hard.

“We knew we were going to have to do a better job matching up, really. We did much more switching tonight obviously with our defense. Offensively, we gave ourselves a chance with not turning the ball over as much as we did up there. Again, there was a lot of good things that happened. Overall, the first half, our defense was what we needed it to be.”

Tennessee actually shot 53% from the field against Kentucky in that first matchup. But it was the 20 turnovers that led to 32 Kentucky points that doomed them. In the second matchup, the Cats scored just seven points off of eight Vol turnovers.

The difference in the two games was Tennessee’s ball movement. It didn’t exist in Lexington, but in Knoxville, the Vols were doing a great job of moving the ball around.

"We've made shots and shot the ball better,” assistant Mike Schwartz said on Friday. “But the coaches and players feel it's because of the ball movement, player movement, and crisp passing of the basketball.

“A couple of things that probably go unnoticed are the post players ability to connect the offense whether that's John Fulkerson, Uros Plavsic, Jonas Aidoo, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, or Josiah (James) when he plays at the four spot. Those guys do a good job of keeping that offense on the perimeter, flashing out to the perimeter, and keeping the ball moving.”

It hasn’t just been the passes that have led to better ball movement for the Vols. It’s also been how they’ve moved without the ball as well.

“Everyone has been great at moving without the ball, but the one guy we use as an example is Santi (Vescovi),” Schwartz said. “The way Santi cuts and moves without the basketball continually is beneficial for our offense. His movement influences other guys. They watch him in film, and coach uses him as an example. I think our guards are doing a better job of moving without the basketball, we're cutting and moving, and it's been much better for our offense."

Tennessee’s offense has climbed all the way up to No. 28 in KenPom’s offensive efficiency rating. It’s scoring 112.8 points per 100 offensive possessions as a result of the better ball movement. UT is averaging an SEC-best 16.1 assists per game during conference play.