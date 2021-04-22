VolQuest - Banks and Vols defense ‘striding’ towards spring game

Question marks surround this Tennessee football team – especially on the defensive side of the football. But that doesn’t mean the unit hasn’t improved over the course of the past five weeks during the spring session.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks sees progress and players willing to work to get better each day.

“I think we’ve made considerable strides since the first practice,” Banks told the media Thursday evening. “I feel like the kids are starting to grasp what we are trying to get done. And it’s not all about schematics. It’s about what the expectations are, how we practice, our body language and how we take the field.

“I feel like from the first practice to where we are now, I feel like we have made considerable strides.”

The Vols bring back a bevy of bodies up front and experience in the secondary. Depth is an issue, however, in the back end and at linebacker. With players darting to the transfer portal and being suspended for off-the-field incidents, Banks’s staff has been working with what they have.

“It’s obviously been a challenge, but at the end of the day, you have to be prepared to coach the guys who are there,” Banks said of the thin position groups. “You’ve got to get those guys as prepared as you possibly can and when the other guys return, we’ll start to work with them and develop them.

“It is what it is. When the fall hits, the guys who are here and who are prepared and healthy – we will put the best guys out there who give us the best opportunity to help Tennessee win.”