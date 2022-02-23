Banks likes the versatility in 2023 DB Zahbari Sandy

As Tennessee continues evaluating the defensive back board for the 2023 class, versatility is a trait both Tim Banks and Willie Martinez are seeking. Zahbari Sandy of St. John’s College High has it, so the Vols extended an offer late last week. “They’ve been sending me a lot of graphics and stuff. The interest really picked up the last month after starting in September, when they could start talking to us,” Sandy told Volquest. “Coach Banks came up to my school last month and we text a lot. He wanted to see me in person before he could make that offer. “He was saying how he likes how versatile I am and how I can play safety and corner. He knows I come from a good school and family. He likes my film.” The three-star is tall, standing in at 6-foot-2 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has long arms and runs well. “I feel like I have a great football IQ and that I play a physical brand of football,” the defensive back said. “I use my length and have good ball skills. I’m a leader on the field and a good communicator.”

The Washington D.C. native picked off three passes last fall and finished with over 40 tackles with 12 pass breakups. As a junior, Sandy was tabbed as an Honorable Mention All-State player and was also named All-Conference. Mostly playing cornerback in 2021, the recruit repped a lot at safety as a sophomore. Banks has been keeping in touch on a weekly basis and hopes to get the prospect down to Knoxville sometime in spring to take in a practice. “I don’t know too much about Tennessee right now. I know the history of its defense and offense, and I know it’s a great school,” Sandy said. “As the process continues, I look forward to learning more. “I like how coach Banks believes in me and sees my potential. He sees what I can become. He knows my goal is to get to the NFL and tries to steer me in that direction – to reach my full potential.” The offer list stands at 18 right now with fellow Power 5 programs such as Kansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Pitt, Boston College, Penn State and Louisville already in on the action. College Football Playoff representative Cincinnati has also offered.